Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Crime
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Tourist Police
A Laotian, a Finn, one was a ladyboy and it happened in Pattaya. Tourist Police in Pattaya have arrested a Laotian ladyboy who stole property from a Finnish tourist’s bag at Pattaya’s Walking Street last night.
Pattaya Tourist Police report that on-duty police who were stationed at Pattaya Walking Street immediately arrested the Laotian ladyboy who was arrested over the theft of items from the Finnish male tourist’s bag.
Meanwhile this month police have made several ladyboy arrests over the stealing of money and property from tourist’s bags in Pattaya.
Bangkok
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
400,000+ items of ‘fake’ Botox, stem cells and breast enhancement injectables, valued at an estimated 80 million baht, have been seized by DSI (Department of Special Investigation) and officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Intellectual Property from 12 locations around Bangkok.
The investigation, culminating in Wednesday’s seizures, have been going for two years as officials followed the money trails of the beauty enhancement network involved in the import of the fake or sub-standard products.
Thai PBS reports that the dodgy beauty enhancement products were offered through Instagram and Line accounts to customers and through ‘beauty clinics’ specifically set up to sell the fake medications and materials.
Funds in the bank accounts of the people arrested in the wider network was up to 800 million baht. DSI officials say they will also file charges of money laundering against the key suspects.
FDA officials are meanwhile warning women of the health threats associated with the use of fillers, Botox and collagen purchased online or from unregistered beauty clinics.
The officials raided 12 storage locations around Bangkok – a clinic and a company in Suan Luang, Hua Mark, Happy Land, Bang Kapi, Wang Thong Lang, Lat Phrao, Ratchadapisek, Sukhumvit, Suriwong and Din Daeng.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
Thai boat captain says he was paid 100,000 baht to ferry Rohingya to Malaysia
by The Nation
Authorities are speculating that a group of 65 Rohingya and five other Burmese men may have been trafficked from Bangladesh where an estimated million people are sheltering as refugees. The Thai captain, of the boat that washed up on a southern Thai island on tuesday, has already admitted that he was paid to take them across the Andaman Sea to Malaysia.
The 49 year old boat captain, Sangkhom Paphan from the Ranong province, allegedly admitted that he was hired for 100,000 baht by a Burmese investor to collect the immigrants from Bangladesh and transport them by boat to Malaysia. Authorities have already laid initial charges against him for bringing illegal immigrants into the country.
Meanwhile Thai authorities have detained the 70 alleged illegal immigrants at the Satun Immigration Police Office and two local police stations. The confinement is related to a probe launched into an alleged human trafficking case.
The captain and 70 passengers were rounded up by Third Naval Region officers on Tuesday after their vessel, which ran out of fuel three days earlier, was swept ashore at Koh Rawi off the coast of Satun, north-west of Langkawi, in southern Thailand.
As the fuel ran out the captain said he anchored the boat in mid-seas for three days to await a refill delivery, as the investor had promised, but it failed to arrive before strong waves swept the boat to the shores of the Thai island. The testimony has been confirmed by some of the boat’s passengers.
The passengers have received health screening and primary treatments, and have been questioned about whether they were lured by a human trafficking gang.
Meanwhile, Satun Islamic Committee president Arun Maji said he had instructed his deputy to co-ordinate donations for food aid and needed items for the 65 Muslim Rohingya.
More than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees live in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. It is estimated that 741,000 of them have fled from Myanmar since the most recent round of violence targeting them began in August 2017.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting
by Kornkamon Aksorndech – The Nation
Police are seeking the arrest of two men over last Monday’s shooting of a rival gang in Soi Lasalle 19 in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.
Officers say the long-haired suspect, caught on video, is 30 year old Prasertsak Singsopa, and 19 year old Peerapol Poungburi. Their alleged accomplice, 30 year old Jaturong Eiumtuam, turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.
The shooting was at around 5pm on Monday and started when Peerapol, with a 15 year old male passenger, collided on his motorcycle with a gang of 12 rivals with four motorcycles. The two teens were chased and cornered by the rival group who was about to attack them with knives. Peerapol pulled out a gun and shot at the rival group, who hid in a nearby apartment.
The Nation reports that Jaturong rode the motorcycle for Prasertsak to shoot at the apartment, breaking windows, slightly injuring several gang rivals and an apartment maid.
The maid, 39 yer old Pathum Sriprasert, who sustained minor cuts from a broken window, says five youths, three of whom were carrying knives, ran into the building.
“I was in shock,” she said.
SOURCE: The Nation
