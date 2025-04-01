OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

The Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) is working to establish new dates for the entrance exams for Matthayom 1 and 4 (equivalent to Years 7 and 10) admissions, following a postponement due to an earthquake.

Originally planned for April 5 at schools affiliated with the OBEC for the 2025 academic year, the nationwide exams have been delayed.

OBEC’s Secretary General, Sub Lieutenant Thanu Wongchinda, announced that the revised schedule will be released within the week. He assured parents that the admissions process will be completed before the new school term begins in May.

In terms of school building safety, Sub. Lt. Thanu reported that as of April 6, more than 1,000 school buildings and associated structures experienced damage, varying from minor to severe.

OBEC has directed each Education Service Area Office to collaborate with the provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office for comprehensive inspections.

Following these detailed assessments, the findings and renovation proposals should be submitted to the commission to secure a budget for maintenance and repairs, reported Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok Secondary Education Service Area Office highlighted that Suankularb Wittayalai School had the highest competition rate for Matthayom 1 admissions at 1:5.35, with Samsen Wittayalai School following at 1:4.04.

In terms of Matthayom 4 admissions, Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School had the most competitive rate at 1:17.88, followed by Potisarnpittayakorn School at 1:15.95.

In similar news, following last week’s earthquake, the use of four government buildings has been halted due to detected structural cracks, pending expert assessments and repairs before they can reopen.

On March 31, Pongnara Yenying, the Director General of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, provided an update on the inspections of buildings affected by the earthquake. Four government buildings have been temporarily shut down due to safety issues.

Pongnara explained that the buildings damaged by the March 28 earthquake were categorised into public, private, and government structures, including hospitals, government offices, and several schools, as part of the inspection process.