Alcohol sales at Bangkok restaurants allowed until 11pm starting Wednesday

The cutoff time for alcohol sales at restaurants in Bangkok will be pushed from 9pm to 11pm. Governor Aswin Kwanmuang reportedly signed a provincial order allowing restaurants to serve booze until 11pm starting Wednesday, according to Thai media. Under the order, entertainment venues, such as bars and nightclubs, must remain closed until the end of the year. The order still needs to be published in the Royal Gazette to be made official.

The Tourism Ministry is also pushing to extend alcohol sales to midnight on Christmas and New Years in other “blue” zone provinces, including Phuket and Krabi, which are approved to welcome foreign tourists under pilot travel schemes and restaurants in those provinces can serve alcoholic drinks.

SOURCE: Matichon