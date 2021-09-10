Connect with us

ASEAN

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: China-ASEAN Expo 2021 (via Thai PRD)

To kick off the 18th annual China-ASEAN Expo taking place in Nanning, China from September 10 to September 13, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a speech by video conference discussing a post-pandemic Asia. In his remarks, PM Prayut praised the Chinese government and pledged to focus the ASEAN-China relationship on public health, economic recovery, and sustainability.

The Thai prime minister gave his speech, including an expression of gratitude to the Chinese government for the opportunity for uniting all countries and sectors to achieve goals together by providing the China-ASEAN Expo every year.

He then spoke about the future of the region, a 10-year plan for comprehensive cooperation between the ASEAN coalition and China. PM Prayut spoke of concentrating efforts on long-term economic recovery and growth, public health security, and sustainability.

To address public health security, PM Prayut encouraged finding the safest ways to learn to live with Covid-19 as part of life now. Aside from that, vaccines were at the forefront of his strategy, suggesting building the infrastructure to manufacture and distribute vaccines throughout Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as developing new and more effective vaccines and antiviral treatments.

In terms of economic recovery, as part of PM Prayut’s 10-year plan, he calls for ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as well as enhancing the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement. The plan also looks ahead to the digital economy of the future and providing access to technology and capital for startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Thailand is designated as the coordinator for sustainable development in ASEAN and PM Prayut committed ASEAN, in partnership with China, to make 2021 and 2022 the years of sustainable cooperation and development. The plan calls for keeping sustainability at the forefront of all aspects of the economy, the pandemic, and all growth. The focus over the next decade should be on implementing the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, as well as eliminating hunger and poverty in the region.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

ASEAN16 seconds ago

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Blackpink2 hours ago

Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Thailand7 hours ago

“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya8 hours ago

Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Thailand9 hours ago

Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Thailand10 hours ago

Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Environment10 hours ago

Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Tourism12 hours ago

Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
Crime12 hours ago

3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
Thailand13 hours ago

Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
360 Deals13 hours ago

Addidas One Day Special Price
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending