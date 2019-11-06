Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor

PHOTO: Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad inspecting some Malaysian silks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – Twitter

The Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed publicly that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, president of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People’s Justice Party) will be his successor. The 94 year old PM was speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in Bangkok yesterday, where he has been attending the ASEAN summit.

Dr Mahatir confirmed he will stand down before the next general election, despite some calls for him to remain until the end of the current government’s mandate.

“Yes, I will. Although there are lots of other people who have been asking me to carry on until the next election but that is their view. My commitment is to step down before the next election, certainly.”

The Nation reports that he also re-affirmed that Anwar will be his successor, and not Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Dr Mahatir stopped short of providing a transition timeline and his reluctance to commit to a deadline has been a bone of contention in the past.

“I cannot say whether it is two years or three years, but I will certainly step down as I promised.”

The two have had a tortured relationship for decades but came together last year to topple the former Malaysian PM, Najib Razak, who is currently battling numerous legal battles over his involvement with the 1MBD development bank scandal.

SOURCE: The Nation

ASEAN

US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub

May Taylor

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to "embarrass" Trump with meeting snub

PHOTO: All smiles for the official pics, but backroom tensions emerged between the US and other ASEAN delegations – Reuters

An American diplomat, speaking anonymously, says the US is concerned by the ASEAN nations’ partial boycott of the ASEAN-US summit held in Bangkok yesterday. It was certainly an intentional rebuff to the US after sending a sub-par delegation to the annual ASEAN Summit.

The Bangkok Post reports that the US diplomat calls it an “intentional effort to embarrass” President Trump, adding that such a step is a cause for concern.

“We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision. A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-US relations.”

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien was sent to Bangkok on behalf of President Trump, who has also invited Southeast Asian leaders to a US summit early next year, choosing to forego the annual Thai gathering. Last year, he sent Vice-President Mike Pence, but it’s understood that both he and Pence are too busy on the campaign trail this year.

Last week ASEAN leaders remarked that the ‘low level’ US representation to last weekend’s Summit in Bangkok was a snub of the SE Asian trade bloc by the US government and the White House.

The Bangkok Post reports that protocol dictates that yesterday’s meeting with the US delegation would normally be attended by prime ministers or presidents, and seven of the ten Southeast Asian countries are believed to have been making a point by sending their foreign ministers instead.

The only countries to send their leaders were Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also in Bangkok as part of a trade mission, holding a private conference that was attended by around 1,000 business professionals and government officials. Despite what is being seen as a snub by Trump, Ross insists the US government and American businesses are committed to the ASEAN region.

The Bangkok Post report concludes that the ASEAN region is seen as a rapidly-growing market, comprising nearly 650 million people. ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The bloc, started in 1967, includes some of the fastest growing and stable economies in the world, and will be part of the new RCEP, the world’s largest trading bloc which is set to kick off early in 2020, which will also include Australia, South Korea, China, Japan and India.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ASEAN

15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

15 countries poised to sign onto the world's largest trade bloc

Whilst the US is consumed with polarised internal politics and building walls, and the UK economy withers under nearly four years of paralysing Brexit farrago, leaders from 15 Asia Pacific countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are poised to sign onto the world most powerful trade bloc – RCEP.

Yesterday, despite some concerns from the Indian delegation, the group declared that they had reached agreement on all 20 chapters of the trade “megadeal” and expressed their willingness to sign it in 2020.

Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it is a massive and transformative regional trade deal uniting 10 members of ASEAN plus the six countries the SE Asian bloc already has free trade agreements with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The RCEP negotiations were launched in May 2013 and were expected to be complete by the end of this year.

The declaration was made – without India – during yesterday’s RCEP summit in Bangkok. All participating countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the remaining issues so that India too can participate in the RCEP by the time the deals is signed off early next year.

The statement was prepared after after a furious day of negotiations where India expressed its issues about the possibility of Chinese goods flooding the shelves of Indian businesses.

“Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region.”

“We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers.”

The RCEP, according to the statement, will “significantly boost the region’s future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region.”

The 15 leaders reiterated the importance of the multilateral trading system, the RCEP, in the face of threats including protectionism.

The Indian delegation didn’t release a separate statement following the day’s negotiations.

ASEAN

US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit

PHOTO: US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at yesterday’s Summit meeting in Bangkok – Thai PBS World

Behind the group photos at the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, the backroom conversations have been fast and furious.

As a result of several unofficial and official meetings, US officials now says they will consider reviewing the suspension of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), to reduce the impact on the Thai private sector.

The US shift was explained to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha by US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien during their talks at the ASEAN Summit yesterday morning.

Mr. O’Brien handed a letter from US President Trump to the Thai PM, in which the president said he values the long and close relationship between the US and Thailand and reconfirmed the US’s readiness to cooperate with Thailand and other ASEAN members for mutual benefit.

Both the PM and O’Brien agreed that Monday’s Indo-Pacific Business Forum was a good opportunity for the private sectors of ASEAN and the US to enhance investments in fields like energy, digital technology and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the PM assured O’Brien that Thailand is ready to cooperate closely with the US, is committed to suppressing human trafficking and supports the US’s role in the region.

The PM also conveyed his wish to welcome the President and the First Lady to Thailand.

Meanwhile, concern by India, over the prospect of cheap and mass-produced Chinese products flooding Indian shelves is stalling plans to sign the world’s largest trade deal, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

A joint leaders’ statement on RCEP says that India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved.

“All RCEP participating countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

The leaders of ASEAN, Australia, China, India, Korea and New Zealand have indicated hope that the agreement can be signed next year.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

US will consider a review of GSP cuts - ASEAN Summit

Trending