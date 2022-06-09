Connect with us

China-Laos-Thailand railway already 'exceeded expectations'

Former Thai Deputy PM Pinit Jarusombat believes the extension of the China-Laos Railway into Thailand “has exceeded expectations” and will eventually provide the kingdom with a number of investment and business opportunities.

The China-Laos Railway, which opened only six months ago, connects Kunming in China with the Laotian capital Vientiane and stretches out around 1,035 kilometres.

The route has delivered more than 4 million tonnes of freight as of the end of May, handled over 3.2 million passenger trips, and goods have been delivered to 21 Chinese regions since December last year.

The former deputy PM says the China-Laos route has provided a new logistics boost for Thailand’s future trade with China.

“It totally exceeded expectations. The Sino-Thai railway is currently under construction and Thailand expects it to be progressively operational over the next few years. Once it is completed, a transportation corridor through all three countries will significantly increase the speed of movement of people and goods between Southeast Asia and China.”

The China-Laos-Thailand route runs south from Vientiane, crosses the border to Thailand at Nong Thai, and eventually continues to Bangkok, via Nakhon Ratchasima. The route passes through some of the Thai kingdom’s primary agricultural regions, which are major areas of interest for foreign investors. And, with Thailand being a member of ASEAN, it means goods can be shipped both ways, tariff free, because it now has a free trade agreement with China.

Thailand also has 62 industrial zones, which offer VAT refunds and exemption from import tariffs.

Pinit believes the cross-border railway route will bring investment and business opportunities, with an increasing number of Chinese companies entering Thailand in various fields, such as durian planting, rubber businesses, and high-tech industries.

Current China-Thai bilateral trade reached around US$131 billion in 2021, and grew 33% that year.

Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit added the CLT railway will assist Thailand export goods into China.

“We do hope to see a big gain from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which enables Thailand and other member countries including China to share the prosperity.”

The entire Vientiane-Bangkok route is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Smithydog
    2022-06-09 18:53
    The figures are a bit misleading as to the benefits for Laos. It is noted that the Laos section of the railway has only reached 380,000 passenger trips. This is still not an insignificant number but the rest apparently are…
    image
    palooka
    2022-06-09 19:09
    49 minutes ago, Poolie said: So there's two of your thought processes that so far have turned out groundless? Do you check under your bed before sleep as well? Yep, say good night always to the yellow peril and monsters,…
    image
    Poolie
    2022-06-09 19:21
    10 minutes ago, palooka said: Yep, say good night always to the yellow peril and monsters, feed them occasionally to make them feel a little love and not abandon me. I'm sure they won't. 😃
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-06-09 19:47
    Thailand. Selling its soul a little bit at a time all in the interest of brown envelopes.
    image
    Guest1
    2022-06-09 20:18
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Former Thai Deputy PM Pinit Jarusombat believes the extension of the China-Laos Railway into Thailand “has exceeded expectations” Thats somehow right, Lazada orders from China needing a lot longer, since/if they are not coming by…
    Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

