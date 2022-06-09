Phuket officials hold job fair, wanting to solve unemployment problems

A job fair in Phuket yesterday featured over 30 employers receiving applications from hopeful searchers. Phuket’s Vice Governor Pichet, who facilitated the event’s opening, noted that “there is a lot of interest in applying for a job”. The fair advertised 1,000 vacancies. It was held at the Central Festival Phuket, in the middle of the island.

Pichet added that the fair allowed interviews and career counseling to be conducted on the site, which helped make the application process easier. He said the fair would help both job seekers, and businesses that were suffering labour shortages.

“This is especially important in Phuket, which is now starting to recover. The trend for job vacancies is increasing because most businesses have reopened and need a lot of workers to come back again.”

The Phuket Provincial Employment Office will hold another job fair at the Robinson department store in Phuket Town on June 13-14. The PPEO regularly promotes job vacancies on its Facebook page.

Phuket’s officials have announced a range of plans this year in hopes of promoting employment in Phuket. The island province is striving to rebuild its economy from the destruction of Covid-19 restrictions. In March, Governor Narong said the provincial government would work with local government organisations to create 10,000 vacancies.

Meanwhile, Phuket is also grappling with the household debt problem that all of Thailand is facing. Phuket now has 5 People’s Dispute Mediation Centres, which aim to “help reduce the number of cases that will go to court.”

