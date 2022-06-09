Phuket
Phuket officials hold job fair, wanting to solve unemployment problems
A job fair in Phuket yesterday featured over 30 employers receiving applications from hopeful searchers. Phuket’s Vice Governor Pichet, who facilitated the event’s opening, noted that “there is a lot of interest in applying for a job”. The fair advertised 1,000 vacancies. It was held at the Central Festival Phuket, in the middle of the island.
Pichet added that the fair allowed interviews and career counseling to be conducted on the site, which helped make the application process easier. He said the fair would help both job seekers, and businesses that were suffering labour shortages.
“This is especially important in Phuket, which is now starting to recover. The trend for job vacancies is increasing because most businesses have reopened and need a lot of workers to come back again.”
The Phuket Provincial Employment Office will hold another job fair at the Robinson department store in Phuket Town on June 13-14. The PPEO regularly promotes job vacancies on its Facebook page.
Phuket’s officials have announced a range of plans this year in hopes of promoting employment in Phuket. The island province is striving to rebuild its economy from the destruction of Covid-19 restrictions. In March, Governor Narong said the provincial government would work with local government organisations to create 10,000 vacancies.
Meanwhile, Phuket is also grappling with the household debt problem that all of Thailand is facing. Phuket now has 5 People’s Dispute Mediation Centres, which aim to “help reduce the number of cases that will go to court.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | No More Traffic Jams in Bangkok by 2023?
Thai and Laotian officials discuss border trafficking
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Phuket officials hold job fair, wanting to solve unemployment problems
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
Northeast Thai man shoots and kills ex-wife, and himself, after she refuses to re-unite
Landmark Thai booze bill passes 1st reading
Gorgeous pool villas you get in Koh Samui for $300,000 and less
Thailand’s Cabinet votes in favour of revolutionary alcohol brewing act
Former police inspector in North Thailand scammed, loses retirement funds
Thailand’s tourist entry charge delayed until Q4
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Officials raise awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
More than 100,000 people register to grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Outdoor mask rules eased in Phuket, new Bangkok governor says capital may follow
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Crime1 day ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Tourism3 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Recent comments: