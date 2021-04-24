ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO | Thaiger

ASEAN
ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO
Today the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold a special summit today to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. The meeting is being held at the current secretariat for the Bloc, in Jakarta.
There will be huffing and puffing, a group photo, a few grand-standing leaders shaking their fingers at the Burmese chiefs, and then everyone will go home.
And, as usual, ASEAN would have once again achieved precisely nothing.
Missing are the President of the Philippines and the Thai PM. They are both sending underlings, in the case of Thailand, the veteran foreign minister Don Pramudwinnai. When PM Prayut spoke with the Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday, he expressed “concern and worries” about the situation in Myanmar told him that he’d stay home to focus on the rise in Covid cases.
The Burmese Army chief, Min Aung Hlaing, conformed this week that he will attend… probably more about stumping up his credentials as the defect leader and getting some international recognition. How ASEAN can even provide a podium for this military thug is unconscionable.
The Thaiger’s Tim Newton has his thoughts on the Saturday Summit.
Thailand
PM Prayut will skip ASEAN summit addressing Myanmar situation, says he needs to deal with Covid situation
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will skip out of attending the Asean summit in Jakarta, Indonesia this Saturday, saying he needs to stay to deal with the country’s Covid-19 situation. The summit was to specially address the worsening situation in the neighbouring country of Myanmar, which saw a military coup February 1. The decision for PM Prayut to skip out is seen by some as a lost opportunity as Thailand plays an important role in Asean. The Indonesian president personally called Prayut to persuade him to join the meeting.
But, instead, Prayut assigned Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai as a special envoy to the meeting. He did express concern during their phone call, saying the situation poses challenges to peace and stability in the region. He says Thailand is ready to stand by any decision made by Asean. The Indonesian president said he understood Prayut’s decision and noted that they are both on the same page in trying to find a way to stop the violence and de-escalate the situation.
As the Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing is reportedly attending the meeting, the forum could provide the Asean leaders with a chance for a tete-a-tete with the junta leader, further pointing towards Thailand missing the opportunity for negotiations. PM Prayut was the only Asean leader that the Myanmar general wrote to, after the February 1 coup, asking for his support in restoring democracy to Myanmar. The decision for the junta leader to attend the Asean meeting has many critics of the military up in arms, saying his role is not legal and shouldn’t be recognised as a leader of the nation.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
ASEAN
Myanmar summit Saturday tests ASEAN’s effectiveness
Leaders from the 10 countries of ASEAN will meet Saturday at a summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar in what many see as a credibility test for the organisation. As the military junta in Myanmar have ramped up violence and lethal force against pro-democracy protestors, the country is descending into what the UN high commissioner for human rights referred to as a Syrian-style civil war.
With at least 739 fatalities at the hand of the Burmese military security forces since their coup on February 1, a UN envoy estimated about 250,000 people are displaced in the country.
The world is watching now, with heavy stress on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to deliver some solutions or at least progress on the Burmese quagmire. Expectations are high with pressure on this summit to prove that ASEAN is a stable and credible diplomatic organisation, capable of resolving conflict in Southeast Asia and affecting change. ASEAN usually maintains a laissez-faire stance on their member countries’ internal conflicts and controversies, but this crisis may spurn the organisation to action.
Countries around the world have condemned Myanmar’s military coup and called for action and sanctions. The US Treasury department just declared pearl and timber exports will be sanctioned, stating that these natural resources are state-owned and helping fund the Burmese military.
Some have pushed for Myanmar to be removed from ASEAN altogether. Activists and human rights organisations have demanded leaders of the military junta be barred from participating in Saturday’s summit in Jakarta. But Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the coup, say he will travel to Jakarta this weekend to attend the summit of ASEAN, his first international trip since helming the military junta. The UN’s special envoy to Myanmar will also travel from Bangkok to participate in the summit.
Whether or not the Burmese military chief will end up actually going to the meeting, or will instead appear virtually online, is still hotly debated.
The ASEAN meeting will have 2 noticeable absences so far (perhaps 3). The Burmese shadow government made up of the original democratically elected government and its appointees had petitioned for representation at this ASEAN summit, a request that so far has not been accepted. And Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also decided to skip the summit, stirring some controversy by sending his veteran Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai as a stand-in. Some see this as a shirking of international responsibility as the coup and crisis in neighbouring Myanmar may stir the international public’s memory of Thailand’s recent coup and military leadership, as well as create the perception of being aligned with Burmese coup quasi-supporters China and Russia.
A Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman asserted that PM Prayut’s ASEAN summit absence is not political, but rather a necessity as Covid-19 has been rampaging throughout Thailand and the current third wave outbreaks require his immediate attention.
PM Prayut did speak with Indonesian president Joko Widodo this morning about the upcoming meeting. He conceded that the Burmese crisis threatens stability in Southeast Asia and is a challenge for peace amongst ASEAN countries.
SOURE: Macau Business
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
For Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Covid situation was ‘under control’. Everything was going fine and the countries were mulling re-opening borders to general travel. Well everything was going fine, until it wasn’t.
In just 3 bewildering weeks, Thailand has gone from ‘let’s re-open Phuket’ to setting up thousands of field hospital beds. The daily infection totals over the past week have surpassed anything Thailand has had to face over the past year. A cluster of cases from Bangkok’s hi-so nightclubs was followed by Bangkokians heading out of town for Songkran, mixing about with their families and friends, and then returning, a massive movement of people around the country.
The Thai government couldn’t have come up with a more effective plan to spread Covid-19 if it had tried.
Restrictions have been now announced nationally, with some tighter measures being announced in red zone provinces. Bars and clubs have been shut, restaurants banned from serving alcohol and the opening hours of shopping centres have been cut. Some provinces are doing one thing whilst the province next door is doing another. Provincial police are not exactly sure what they’re meant to enforce because it changes almost daily.
Some red zone provinces now have entry restrictions, including Covid paperwork, proof of vaccination or insistence to do a test upon arrival. More will follow.
Doctors, too, are reporting that patients in this current wave, which involves the more transmissible strain called B117, or the UK variant, are presenting with a different cocktail of symptoms. Thai doctors are reporting that about 40% of patients with symptoms developed pneumonia while in hospital – a higher proportion than in Thailand’s previous waves.
A survey conducted by the UK Office for National Statistics in England found that people testing positive for the new variant were more likely to report persistent coughing, rashes, red eyes, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat and fever compared to those who have the original strain.
