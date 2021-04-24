Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, 8 new deaths | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, 8 new deaths
Another record high in Covid cases around Thailand today with 2,839 new infections reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. 8 more deaths have also been reported. It’s also the highest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day as well.
Yesterday there were 2,070 new cases announced, the first time over 2,000 people since the start of the pandemic.
22,327 people remain in state care – 17,924 in hospitals and 4,403 in field hospitals. 418 people are listed in a serious condition and a reported 113 patients on ventilators.
More information when it becomes available. In the meantime stay at home if possible and wear your mask if out in public.
In related news from the NBT, the Thai Red Cross Society has issued an urgent appeal for blood donation, saying supplies have dropped dramatically over the past month.
GRAPHIC: worldometers.info (does not include today’s totals)
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Face masks are now being required in 31 Thai provinces with a fine of 20,000 baht going to those who don’t wear them. Chiang Rai is one of the new provinces to be included in the list, but so far, Chiang Mai is being left out. As daily Covid-19 infections have reached an all-time high, it is only a matter of time when the whole nation will be required to wear face masks or face a fine.
Yesterday, Covid-19 infections hit over 50,000 with 121 deaths in the Kingdom, since the pandemic began. Now, health authorities are warning that there may be a shortage of hospital beds if the virus keeps spreading. The highest daily amount of infections was also reported yesterday, at 2,070, with 4 deaths being attributed to the virus. In the past month alone, there were 21,320 infections with the third wave proving to be the largest. Below, is a list of provinces that are currently requiring face masks to be worn when going outside. As the amount of Covid infections is rising, the list is surely to expand.
NORTHERN:
- Chiang Rai
- Phetchabun
- Phrae
- Lampun
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Uttaradit
NORTHEAST:
- Chaiyaphum
- Maha Sarakham
- Mukdahan
- Nong Khai
- Si Sa Ket
- Surin
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Udon Thani
- Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST:
- Ang Thong
- Ayutthaya
- Kanchanaburi
- Phetchaburi
- Prachin Buri
- Rayong
- Samut Sakhon
- Suphan Buri
SOUTH:
- Narathiwat
- Pattani
- Phangnga
- Phatthalung
- Phuket
- Ranong
- Satun
- Surat Thani
- Trang
For those provinces not listed above, a fine of up to 4,000 baht can be levied against those who fail to wear masks in public, under the Communicable Disease Act. Police have stepped up monitoring the use of face masks in certain areas, with some even holding checkpoints on highways and roads to catch those not wearing masks. Recently, the police force was told to focus on house parties featuring large groups of people, as most restaurants are being forced to close by 9pm to sit-down patrons. All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars and clubs are being shut around the country, for red and orange zones for 2 weeks, from April 18.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Following a few days of negative publicity over its dual-pricing policy for rapid Covid antigen test for passengers at the airport, or at Tha Chatchai checkpoint for people coming by road, you would have thought there’d been some “there’s been a misunderstanding” noises coming out of city hall.
But no.
In fact Phuket officials are doubling down on the controversy that sees foreigners charged 500 baht for the rapid test, even if they have a work permit and pay into the local health insurance, if they have to get a Covid test when they arrive.
(So far the ‘rapid test’ hasn’t proved so rapid with some passengers complaining that they are having to wait up to 90 minutes for their test results)
When people arrive on the island they either have to have a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours, proof of being fully vaccinated OR take a rapid antigen test. For Thais the charge for that test is nada, nothing, zero. For foreigners, all foreigners, the charge is 500 baht. Earlier the local government said that everyone would be charged 300 baht each. But some public servant had a ‘cunning plan’ and changed the policy to Thais – free, Foreigners – 500 baht just a day later.
Whilst comments on the internet huff and puff about boycotting the island and raging about the 2-tier pricing (it’s a popular clickbait topic by bloggers), officials merely said that people should just wait until May 1 when the policy will be lifted anyway. When the Phuket Governor announced the arrival procedures earlier this week he said that it would run for the rest of April.
Jatuphong Kaewsai from Phuket’s Provincial Hall fobbed off enquiries by confirming with Coconuts that not even tax-paying foreigners are exempt from the policy, and…
“If they want to travel to Phuket without having to face such a problem, they can come on May 1.”
He also reminded passengers that “travellers with proof of vaccination or a negative test result are exempt from testing”.
That’s all very well but, so far, there’s been a paucity of foreigners offered or scheduled for a Covid vaccination, even on Phuket where the roll out is well advanced compared to the rest of the country.
With the rising number of cases, particularly in Bangkok, a major feeder market for the island, and Phuket’s own rising infection load, it remains likely that the policy could be extended beyond the end of April.
Here’s a sample of some of the comments made on The Thaiger about the mater, not all condemning the policy…
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
Japan was prepared to declare a state of emergency in four regions including Tokyo today, after 860 new Covid-19 infections yesterday. These are the highest numbers seen since January when the previous state of emergency went into effect. Infection numbers are rising again after restrictions were lifted last month. The dire situation in Japan of the Covid-19 fourth wave casts new doubts on the plans to host the Tokyo Olympics in just 3 months.
A top spokesperson for the Japanese government reassured that they plan to take strong action, but will keep a narrow focus to target outbreaks and minimize the timeframe that lockdowns and harsh regulations are necessary. They are considering reducing train and bus services to discourage travellers who could spread Covid-19, as Japan approaches its annual Golden Week on April 29 to May 5.
Much like the Songkran holiday in Thailand, Golden Week is a collection of four national holidays in all occurring Japan in a seven-day period. And like Songkran, it is traditionally one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, but will likely be mostly muted due to unfortunately timed Covid-19 outbreaks in Japan like in Thailand.
Japanese officials are struggling with the optics of banning sports fans from attending events to battle the current outbreak, while simultaneously projecting the image of preparedness to safely host the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympics. Only 1.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Japan, only 1% of the population, meaning there is no change of herd immunity being achieved before the Olympic games are scheduled to begin July 23.
Covid-19 vaccination started in Japan in mid-February, inoculating mostly health care workers and emergency responders, and extending availability to those over 65 on April 12. But extremely high vaccine approval standards, along with supply chain problems such as staffing shortages, distribution hangups, and delayed shipments have stymied progress. Japanese culture is also not particularly open to vaccination, tending to be suspicious of injections, making the task of herd immunity a monumental challenge. It remains to be seen if Japan can get from a state of emergency to a successful and Covid-19 safe Olympics in the span of just 90 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and South China Morning Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, 8 new deaths
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Top 10 most useful apps in Thailand for expats and tourists
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
India: Double mutant Covid-19 variant depletes oxygen supply
Massaman curry named world’s #1 food by CNN Travel
Thailand News Today | Covid numbers spike, Phuket’s ‘sandbox’ still on track | April 23, 2021
Biochar could solve smoke pollution problem in Chiang Mai
Thailand’s healthcare sector may become overwhelmed with increasing Covid infections
2 young Thai women suffering from obesity die after contracting Covid-19
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
High-risk warning issued for Phuket International Airport passenger van riders
Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid
More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Drugs21 hours ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Bangkok4 days ago
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines