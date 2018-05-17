PHOTO: Wan Vayla Condos in Khao Tao

A court ruling handed down in Hua Hin effectively confirms that people who rent out their rooms via AirBnB on a daily and weekly basis are acting illegally.

A letter has been sent to the Wan Vayla condos in Khao Tao from the local authorities outlining the court’s decision in two of three cases where condos were rented out for less than a month.

In one case a fine of 5,000 baht must be paid and 500 baht per for each of twenty days totaling 15,000 baht. In a second case a 5,000 baht fine must also be paid with further fines of 100 baht for an 81 day period. A third case is pending.

The local authorities investigated the matter in December 2017 and and took the case to court.

The ruling, if enforced nationwide, could effectively be the beginning of the end for companies like AirBnB in Thailand who have consistently said that what they are offering in the kingdom is legal.

Thaivisa notes that the company have carried out training and award seminars on a regular basis in Thailand and there are thousands of people offering their rooms for rent throughout the country.

AirBnB actively promote their business in Thailand and the consequences from the ruling could be immense for the company, renters and consumers alike.

The court ruled that people renting out their rooms on a daily and weekly basis contravened regulations surrounding hotels.

Rentals of 30 days and more would be legal.

The Wan Vayla condo sits on 20 rai of land in the Khao Tao area.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

- Tanutam Thawan