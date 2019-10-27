123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border | The Thaiger

ASEAN
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Police found big bags containing 123 kilograms of compressed marijuana at a resort hotel in the Tha Uthen district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom. The guests believed to have brought the contraband have fled.
Tha Uthen’s district chief said on Saturday that local residents alerted authorities after seeing a few men check into at the hotel on Friday night with the suspicious bags. The men subsequently left but returned to the hotel several times. Police did not reveal their names.
When police reached the hotel, the suspects had left. Three large black bags containing 123 bars of marijuana, weighing a kilogram each, were found in their room. Police estimated their value at about 2 million baht.
One of the suspects wrote only a nickname in the registration book of the hotel according to police.
The district chief said that the suspects might have been smugglers who brought the marijuana from neighbouring Laos, planning to keep it at the hotel before shipping it.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
ASEAN
Report into Lion Air crash blames variety of factors
Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee has released its report into the Lion Air crash of October 29 last year.
Thai PBS World says the report blames a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems for the accident that killed 189 passengers and crew.
The report states that Lion Air flight 610, which had taken off from Jakarta and was headed to the island of Sumatra, crashed partly as a result of inadequate crew training. It says pilots were not told how to swiftly deal with malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet’s automated flight-control system.
It’s understood the system was built around a sensor that provided inaccurate information and caused the nose of the plan to push down as the pilots were trying to get the jet to climb. The plane crashed into the Java Sea just minutes after take-off.
A similar accident occurred the following March, when another Boeing 737 Max jet crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa airport in Ethiopia.
Boeing have vowed to prevent such accidents from ever occurring again.
In a statement issued after Indonesian safety officials released their final report into the Lion Air crash, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the aircraft manufacture is working to address the committee’s safety recommendations and improve the safety of the 737 Max.
He added that the aircraft and its operating software are being tested extensively, with hundreds of flight simulations and test flights, analysis of thousands of documents, reviews from independent experts and regulators and strict certification requirements.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
ASEAN
Indonesia safety committee to meet families of Lion Air crash victims
The Asean Post reports that the families of the passengers who died when a Lion Air flight from Jakarta crashed into the Java Sea, will meet Indonesian safety investigators next week.
The Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed shortly after take-off last October, killing all 189 passengers and crew. Now the families of those who died will receive a briefing on the final report into the crash.
Five months after the Lion Air disaster, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa airport, killing 157. The aircraft involved was also a Boeing 737 Max and this second accident led to the model being grounded worldwide.
Early investigations indicated that the pilots in both accidents lost control of the aircraft’s automated flight-handling mechanism although a report into the Lion Air crash also criticised the airline’s unacceptable safety standards.
It’s understood that Boeing have so far reached settlements with 11 of the Lion Air passengers’ families and has recently replaced the chief of its commercial plane division.
Both crashes have had a critical impact on the aircraft manufacturer, costing billions of dollars and severely denting Boeing’s reputation amid criticism of the company’s culture and lack of transparency.
In addition, text messages from 2016 have emerged in which a pilot describes the automated flight-handling mechanism of the Boeing 737 Max as being “egregious” and “running rampant”.
The aircraft manufacturer has pledged to spend 100 million dollars helping the relatives of those killed in both 737 Max crashes.
SOURCE: theaseanpost.com
ASEAN
Thai Airways denies cancelling flights to 4 Asean destinations
Thai Airways has dismissed reports that it will stop flying to four Asean destinations, namely Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.
In a statement issued Tuesday October 22, Thai’s president insisted there is no truth to reports that the airline will stop flights to the four destinations.
He said that the company is preparing its corporate strategy, and a thorough analysis must be conducted on all routes based on market conditions, and at present the airline has not made any changes to its routes nor are there plans to cease any flights.
In a speech to executives at Thai Airways’ headquarters on the same day, the president announced that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, and may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.
SOURCES: nationthailand thaipbsworld
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports
Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation
Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya
Report into Lion Air crash blames variety of factors
Four hundred made redundant as tyre factory in eastern Thailand shuts down
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia1 day ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Crime4 days ago
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
- Property12 hours ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong12 hours ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Thai Life2 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down: president
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Bangkok3 days ago
Six top officials sacked on King’s orders