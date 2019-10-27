Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US will suspend 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain items from Thailand, claiming that Thailand has not taken steps to protect labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP program covers around 4.5 billion dollars worth of Thai exports.
The suspension, which will take effect in six months, affects about a third of Thai products included in the program, including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject to GSP suspension has not been made available the absence of GSP preference is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai exports in 2019 are likely to see flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. While the figure is better than the 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than market expectations.
The US suspension does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist because Thailand did not meet the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, against the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was 19 billion dollars, approaching the limit of 20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled as currency manipulators isn’t clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end the GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The US announcement will likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union (EU).
Even though the EU announced in Januarythe lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP, after India, which was the largest GSP beneficiary with 5.7 billion dollars in imports to the US in 2017. Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May this year.
A wide range of Thai export items currently receive GSP benefits. The biggest beneficiaries are electrical appliances and electronics like air conditioning and electronic components, and washing machines, followed by food and agriculture products and machinery.
The prospects for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to Washington to review of Thailand’s GSP eligibility, based on labor issues.
Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade totaled USD44.5 billion in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was USD19.3 billion in 2018.
Second phase of government’s economic stimulus package off to a good start
The government has launched phase 2 of its Chim-Shop-Chai scheme, aimed at boosting the country’s economy.
The second phase is aimed at those who missed out on subscribing the first time round, with each person entitled to a 1,000 baht giveaway and a 15 – 20% rebate on spending between 30,000 and 50,000 baht.
Thai PBS World reports that the uptake for the second phase, launched at 6.00am yesterday, has been significant, with the quota of 500,000 subscribers being reached in under an hour and twenty minutes. There is a limit of one million subscribers a day, with registration open for three days only.
Within three days of subscribing, participants receive a text message inviting them to install the G-Wallet 1 app in order to receive the 1,000 baht giveaway and the G-Wallet 2 app to receive the 15 – 20% rebate on spending. Subscribers must spend the money in a province other than the one in which they live.
It’s reported that ten million people signed up for phase 1 of the scheme, although they were entitled to the 15 – 20% rebate only and not the cash giveaway. The government is calling phase 1 a success, saying it has provided a significant boost to the domestic economy.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down: president
Thai Airways is not at risk of shutting down and recent news reports about the airline’s situation were “misinterpreted”, the beleaguered carrier’s president insisted on Wednesday. The statement appeared to directly contradict remarks he made to high-ranking THAI staff in a speech on Tuesday.
He said the remarks were to encourage staff to make an earnest effort to ensure the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan succeeds, and were “misinterpreted” as meaning the airline faced possible closure.
He rejected the possibility of the flag carrier closing down, but admitted battling stiff competition, especially from low-cost carriers.
With competition in the industry becoming fiercer, he said he had stressed the importance and urgent need to overcome obstacles facing the airline.
THAI staff were urged to heed how competitive the airline industry has become in all areas, including low-cost carrier competition, air fare promotions, and “cutthroat” route competition in some markets.
“THAI confirms it is perfectly capable to perform exceptionally amid tough airline competition,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.
“In an era when customers have so many offers to hand amid fierce airline competition, employees were asked to join forces and work to beat the competition for the inevitable achievement of improved operational results,” according to the statement.
He also dismissed media reports that the airline planned to stop flying to four destinations in the Asean region, saying THAI has no plan to drop any routes.
THAI is the national carrier and a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry. In the first half of this year, the airline posted a loss of 6.44 billion baht, raising its accumulated loss to 280 billion baht.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
Thai Airways denies cancelling flights to 4 Asean destinations
Thai Airways has dismissed reports that it will stop flying to four Asean destinations, namely Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.
In a statement issued Tuesday October 22, Thai’s president insisted there is no truth to reports that the airline will stop flights to the four destinations.
He said that the company is preparing its corporate strategy, and a thorough analysis must be conducted on all routes based on market conditions, and at present the airline has not made any changes to its routes nor are there plans to cease any flights.
In a speech to executives at Thai Airways’ headquarters on the same day, the president announced that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, and may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.
SOURCES: nationthailand thaipbsworld
