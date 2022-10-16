Eye Surgery
British man loses his eye to an infection in Pattaya
People complain that travel to Thailand these days costs an arm and leg, but for one British man, it cost an eye too. A dream trip to the kingdom was ruined for Raymond Kay by a fungal infection that required removing his eye. The 68 year old man was on holiday in Pattaya when he felt pain that became excruciating.
[WARNING: Graphic images below]
He thought at first it was just a contact lens so he took it out and cleaned it, but it didn’t help and the pain only got worse. After four days he went to a local clinic and got eye drops. But even those didn’t help and eventually the pain was bad enough that he decided to cancel his trip and head home for treatment.
The retired plumber and father of four flew back to the UK and went to the popular optometry chain Specsavers to get their advice. They sent him straight to the hospital. He spent Christmas Day getting tested and treated, with swabs, medication, and eye tests. The prognosis wasn’t good.
Doctors diagnosed his eye pain as a fungal infection and Raymond would need a cornea transplant. He had the transplant surgery on New Year’s Eve. But in a matter of months, the cornea came loose.
It was then that doctors conceded that his eye would have to be removed.
Fungal infections usually come from an eye injury, especially when a plant part like a thorn or stick causes the injury. They can be exacerbated by contact lens use, and Raymond thinks the 30-day lenses he has used for four years played a part in his loss. But he has no idea how he might have picked up the fungus in the first place. He lamented the pain and the loss of his eye, as well as the problems he is still facing now.
“It was excruciating pain, it was 24/7. The eye looked like it had a white mark in the centre. I now have a fake eye. Everything is half as good as what it used to be but you get used to it. It’s hard at first because you lose your peripheral vision. After the surgery, I started to lose vision in my good eye too. I had to get a cataract removed. Now I have to have laser because the scar tissue behind the lens is starting to fog over. It’s a constant worry for me.”
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Van Gogh painting makes a splash as activists throw soup on it
British man loses his eye to an infection in Pattaya
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
How to become a Monk in Thailand at iMONASTERY Chiangmai
Not so smug now – expat life in the grip of Truss
Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People4 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides8 hours ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Business1 day ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Cambodia1 day ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Politics3 days ago
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
-
Environment3 days ago
Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll
-
Crime3 days ago
Mother of the daycare massacre killer says sorry
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today