K-Pop
K-pop band NCT 127 end Jakarta concert on crush fears
K-pop sensation NCT 127 ended their first concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, early on Friday when 30 fans fainted in a crush.
The world is still reeling from the fatal events in South Korea last week, while Indonesia still grieves for more than 130 people, including more than 40 children, who died in a stadium crush last month.
The concert near the capital Jakarta had been going on for about two hours when fans surged toward the stage. At least 30 were reported to have fainted and police stopped the concert.
Syifa Aulia, a 19 year-old concertgoer, said that just before the crush, the band had been handing out freebies to fans. Those at the back pushed toward the stage until a barricade collapsed.
Aulia said…
“We are disappointed by those fans. We were warned to not push each other, even by the NCT 127 members, but they were so selfish. Just for good footage, they ignored others’ safety.”
Police allowed a second NCT 127 concert to go ahead on Saturday, but banned the distribution of merchandise and imposed more measures to keep fans away from performers.
One 18 year old fan, Miftahul Janna, “truly apologised” to the band. She said…
“We are sorry because we have made you worry about your first concert in Indonesia. From this incident, we hope we can better comply with the safety regulations and care more about others.”
Last weekend, police cancelled the third day of the Berdendang Bergoyang music festival in Jakarta after people fainted.
