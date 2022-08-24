Connect with us

Japan

Domino's Japan delivers pizza to summit of Mt. Fuji

A Domino’s Japan delivery driver went to extreme lengths to deliver a pizza to a hungry hiker at the summit of Mt. Fuji, the country’s tallest peak at 3,776 metres.

The delivery fee amounted to the equivalent of almost 1,000 baht, which seems modest considering it took the Domino’s guy almost six hours to walk up the active volcano to deliver the pizza. We hope he got a tip!

On Sunday, Twitter user @fatmanairsoft posted a picture of the Domino’s delivery man on the mountain with the caption, “I climbed Mt. Fuji yesterday, and someone ordered a pizza.”

Amazingly, the Tweet’s replies reveal that this isn’t the first time Japanese delivery drivers have made deliveries to the summit. A thread of Twitter users joined in the conversation, posting photos of more Domino’s staff, an Uber Eats delivery man and a Demae Can delivery man – the Japanese equivalent to Grab – also scaling the mountain.

Ordering deliveries to the summit of Mt. Fuji seems to have become somewhat of a trend in Japan. It’s not surprising that hikers get hungry after five to seven hours of climbing the Yoshida Trail, but admittedly, it seems a little unfair on delivery staff.

We wonder, why do the delivery drivers accept the job? Is it the money, a personal drive to provide wonderful customer service, or simply a love for the great outdoors? Or, do they have to?

SOURCE: @fatmanairsoft

 

Trending