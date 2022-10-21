WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse

The World Health Organisation Syrian branch representative has been accused of fraud, corruption, and abuse by coworkers. Akjemal Magtymova is now under what seems to be one of the most extensive investigations by the organisation as at least a dozen personnel have accused her of mismanaging millions of dollars, giving gifts to government officials and acting frivolously when the Covid pandemic hit the country.

According to VOA News, such gifts, that she allegedly gave to officials, include gold coins, cars and computers. The Associated Press has reportedly collected over 100 confidential documents, messages and other materials that show that the WHO has told investigators that Magtymova engaged in abusive behaviour, including misspending WHO and donor funds and pressuring staff to sign contracts with high-ranking Syrian politicians.

When asked about the allegations, Magtymova declined to respond, saying that she was “prohibited” from sharing information due to (her) obligations as a WHO staff member. However, she did describe the accusations as “defamatory.”

WHO confirmed it has been reviewing charges made against Magtymova.

“It has been a protracted and complex investigation, with the situation in the country and the challenges of gaining appropriate access, while ensuring staff protection, bringing additional complications. In view of the security situation, confidentiality and respect for due process do not allow us to comment further on the detailed allegations.”

In May, WHO’s regional director in the Eastern Mediterranean appointed an acting representative to replace Magtymova in Syria. She was then placed on leave but still collected a director-level salary. Magtymova is a Turkmenistan national and previously served in a number of roles, including as a representative to Oman and as an emergency coordinator in Yemen. Her position in Syria started in May 2020, just as the Covid pandemic hit the world. She is also accused of ignoring the WHO’s Covid-19 policy by having staffers come to the office as well as organising a flash mob dance by the staffers for YouTube.