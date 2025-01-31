Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A prominent property businessman has been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing a delivery rider into his home at gunpoint and assaulting him. The rider was subsequently rescued.

The suspect, 46 year old Sirianont Srikureja, president and CEO of a real estate firm, is being held at Hua Mak Police Station following his arrest on Wednesday for assaulting 46 year old Arthit Noodaeng. The incident occurred at Srikureja’s residence on Rama 9 Soi 35 in the Hua Mak area of Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Wednesday, January 29.

The businessman is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill Arthit. Police intervened after being notified of the situation.

Arthit recounted that the suspect fired a shot at the door before holding him at gunpoint. He was then repeatedly struck on the head and dragged inside the house, where he was kicked multiple times.

The rider pleaded for his life, explaining to the attacker that he was there to collect an order. However, Sirianont allegedly ignored his pleas, continued the assault, displayed five guns, and threatened him further by grabbing his arms and neck.

Police Colonel Pornthawee Somwong, chief of Hua Mak Police Station, stated yesterday that three charges have been filed against Sirianont: assault, illegal detention, and discharging a firearm without justification. The police are investigating the ownership and legality of the five guns.

Sirianont’s mother arrived at the police station yesterday, January 30, to apply for bail for her son after an initial denial on Wednesday night. She offered 150,000 baht in cash as bail surety.

The suspect’s mother acknowledged her son’s occasional alcohol consumption but insisted he was neither hot-tempered nor aggressive. She explained that her son had become suspicious of delivery riders after one had shown up at his house claiming to collect goods five days before, reported Bangkok Post.

