Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
54 1 minute read
Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A prominent property businessman has been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing a delivery rider into his home at gunpoint and assaulting him. The rider was subsequently rescued.

The suspect, 46 year old Sirianont Srikureja, president and CEO of a real estate firm, is being held at Hua Mak Police Station following his arrest on Wednesday for assaulting 46 year old Arthit Noodaeng. The incident occurred at Srikureja’s residence on Rama 9 Soi 35 in the Hua Mak area of Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Wednesday, January 29.

Advertisements

The businessman is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill Arthit. Police intervened after being notified of the situation.

Arthit recounted that the suspect fired a shot at the door before holding him at gunpoint. He was then repeatedly struck on the head and dragged inside the house, where he was kicked multiple times.

Related Articles

The rider pleaded for his life, explaining to the attacker that he was there to collect an order. However, Sirianont allegedly ignored his pleas, continued the assault, displayed five guns, and threatened him further by grabbing his arms and neck.

Police Colonel Pornthawee Somwong, chief of Hua Mak Police Station, stated yesterday that three charges have been filed against Sirianont: assault, illegal detention, and discharging a firearm without justification. The police are investigating the ownership and legality of the five guns.

Sirianont’s mother arrived at the police station yesterday, January 30, to apply for bail for her son after an initial denial on Wednesday night. She offered 150,000 baht in cash as bail surety.

Advertisements

The suspect’s mother acknowledged her son’s occasional alcohol consumption but insisted he was neither hot-tempered nor aggressive. She explained that her son had become suspicious of delivery riders after one had shown up at his house claiming to collect goods five days before, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, an urgent manhunt is underway in Chumphon after a foreign man brazenly stole a car at gunpoint, with a terrified Thai mother and her two children inside.

Latest Thailand News
Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok Bangkok News

Businessman assaults delivery rider at gunpoint in Bangkok

7 minutes ago
Cool front chills North Thailand while the south gets stormy Thailand News

Cool front chills North Thailand while the south gets stormy

20 minutes ago
Thai PhD student goes missing in Japan amid exam stress Crime News

Thai PhD student goes missing in Japan amid exam stress

32 minutes ago
Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge? Thailand News

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

16 hours ago
Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video) Central Thailand News

Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

16 hours ago
4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts Crime News

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

16 hours ago
British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip Crime News

British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip

16 hours ago
Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder Central Thailand News

Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

16 hours ago
Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram Road deaths

Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram

16 hours ago
Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman Crime News

Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

17 hours ago
Motorbikes flout Pattaya&#8217;s one-way rule, locals demand action Pattaya News

Motorbikes flout Pattaya’s one-way rule, locals demand action

17 hours ago
Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

17 hours ago
Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash Pattaya News

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

17 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

17 hours ago
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate Phuket News

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

18 hours ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult Crime News

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

18 hours ago
Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun Crime News

Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun

18 hours ago
Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids Crime News

Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids

18 hours ago
Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show Bangkok News

Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show

18 hours ago
Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass Thailand News

Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass

18 hours ago
Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket Crime News

Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket

18 hours ago
University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok Bangkok News

University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister&#8217;s murder Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister’s murder

19 hours ago
Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining Thailand News

Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining

19 hours ago
Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

16 hours ago
Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

16 hours ago
4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

16 hours ago
Rabies panic: Khon Kaen officials say cooked beef is safe

Rabies panic: Khon Kaen officials say cooked beef is safe

16 hours ago