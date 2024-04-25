Thailand issues alert for 43C heatwave and severe summer storms

Picture courtesy of Freepik

As Thailand grapples with a scorching heatwave, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued an alert for extreme temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius, accompanied by summer storms, strong winds, and hail in some areas. The warning covers 45 provinces and advises the public to brace for potentially hazardous weather conditions.

The entire upper part of Thailand is experiencing a heatwave due to a low-pressure system caused by intense heat covering the area. This weather pattern is expected to result in generally hot to very hot conditions across the country, with partly cloudy skies during the daytime.

Residents are advised to take care of their health by avoiding prolonged outdoor activities during this hot period. Meanwhile, the southwestern and southeastern winds affecting the northern and northeastern regions could lead to summer storms in some areas, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail along with lightning strikes.

People in these regions are cautioned to stay clear of open fields, large trees, weak structures, and billboards, and to be vigilant when travelling through storm-hit areas. Farmers should prepare to protect their crops and livestock from potential damage during this period.

The southwestern and southeastern winds also affect the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing some thunderstorms to the south. Sea waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, increasing beyond 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Fishermen are advised to avoid sailing in these conditions. In the northern, northeastern, and central regions, moderate to high levels of dust particles and smoke haze are expected due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

For the 24-hour forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, the northern region will generally experience hot to very hot weather with a 20% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures soaring to 37 to 43 degrees Celsius. The winds from the southwest are estimated at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Temperature rises

The northeastern region will also face hot to very hot conditions, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms in areas such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius, with winds from the southwest blowing at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi, the weather will be predominantly hot with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. The lowest temperatures are forecasted to be 27 to 29 degrees Celsius, and the highest 39 to 42 degrees Celsius, with winds from the southwest at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region can expect generally hot weather with scattered thunderstorms affecting 20% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Here, temperatures will range from a low of 26 to 29 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 to 41 degrees Celsius, and southern winds will blow at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour The sea will have waves lower than 1 metre high, increasing beyond 1 metre in thundery areas.

For the southern region (east coast), including Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, hot weather is expected with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures are predicted to range from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius to 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, with winds from the southeast at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below 1 metre, increasing in stormy conditions.

On the western coast of the south, in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, the weather will be generally hot with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to range from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius to 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, with northeasterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre, rising higher during storms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather will be predominantly hot in Bangkok and the surrounding areas, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and the maximum between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds at 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.