Minnie network’s luck runs out as AMLO confiscates 68 million baht

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The high-profile online gambling network, known as the Minnie network and associated with Suchanun Sucharitchinsri, faced another blow recently when the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) confiscated additional assets worth around 68 million baht (US$1.8 million). The seizure took place under a court order and is the latest in a series of actions against the network.

AMLO Secretary-General Thepsu Bowornchotedara announced this development yesterday. The actions are part of an ongoing investigation into the money trail of the gambling network, with a focus on identifying the potential connection between the illegal operation and Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief currently under scrutiny.

The newly seized assets include a house in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, valued at 13 million baht (US$350,000). The property was registered in a different name, but Suchanun was responsible for the down payment. Thepsu also reported that other confiscated assets were monetary deposits in bank accounts belonging to Suchanun’s acquaintances.

These recent confiscations bring the total worth of assets seized from the Minnie network to over 109 million baht (US$3 million). However, the gambling ring isn’t the only operation under investigation. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn is also suspected of involvement with BNK Master, another significant online gambling network recently exposed and currently under investigation by Tao Poon police for money laundering.

Thepsu stated that once AMLO receives the report from the Tao Poon Police Station, the agency will start tracing the money trail to identify other individuals potentially involved with the criminal network.

In a separate development, Big Joke has been suspended from the police force due to his alleged connection to the money laundering case linked to BNK Master. Furthermore, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that he was uninformed about Big Joke’s withdrawal of a petition submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) against him, reported Bangkok Post.

Big Joke was seeking an investigation into PM Srettha for alleged misconduct over the order to suspend him from duty. He later decided to drop the petition, fearing it might overlap with similar complaints filed against the premier in separate cases by other individuals.