Thailand faces hot spells and storms, north hits 41°C

Picture courtesy of Florian Olivo, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning as the country braces for a day of scorching temperatures and thunderstorms. The northern region is expected to experience the highest temperatures, soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius, while the southern provinces face rough seas with waves exceeding 2 metres.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, residents can expect hot weather during the day with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours, starting from 6am today, predicts that the southeast winds covering Thailand, combined with an easterly wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions, will lead to very hot weather across the country, and particularly intense heat in some areas of the north. These conditions are likely to bring thunderstorms along with gusty winds in some parts.

Residents in the eastern and southern parts of Thailand should be vigilant of potential dangers from thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall during this period. The Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to have waves lower than 1 metre, but in stormy areas, waves may rise above 2 metres.

Sailors in these regions are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. The current air quality in Thailand is relatively clear of dust particles and smoke, thanks to widespread rainfall and good air circulation.

The forecast for the northern region indicates extremely hot weather during the day with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, and others. Minimum temperatures are likely to range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 34 and 41 degrees Celsius, accompanied by southwest winds at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, hot daytime conditions are expected, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds in some places, affecting provinces including Loei and Udon Thani. Temperatures could fall between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius during the day, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Weather warning

The central region will also experience hot weather with a 40% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in provinces like Ayutthaya and Kanchanaburi, where temperatures will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and reach highs of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Eastern provinces, including Chon Buri and Rayong, are expected to have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places. The sea will have waves lower than 1 metre but may exceed 2 metres during storms.

For the southern region (east coast), similar conditions with thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas are forecasted, especially in provinces like Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The temperature will likely range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius at night and between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius during the day, reported KhaoSod.

Finally, in the southern region (west coast) and Bangkok and its vicinity, hot daytime weather with a 40% chance of thunderstorms is expected, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celsius during the day.