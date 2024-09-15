Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and potential flooding

Picture courtesy of Maksym Ivashchenko, Unsplash

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to impact Thailand over the next few days, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing warnings for 65 provinces. Residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding and flash floods, particularly in vulnerable areas.

TMD released its seventh warning, indicating that from today, September 15, until tomorrow, Thailand will experience increased rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rain in certain areas. These conditions are expected to affect the northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions of the country.

Advertisements

People living in these regions are urged to be cautious of the potential dangers posed by heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden floods and forest runoffs, especially in hilly areas, near waterways, and low-lying regions.

The flood barriers along the Mekong River have already been breached, causing water to flood into the town of Nong Khai. Local officials have issued urgent warnings for residents to move their belongings to higher ground.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has also warned 53 provinces and 181 districts to remain vigilant for sudden flooding from today until September 17.

This adverse weather is due to the monsoon trough shifting across the lower northern, upper central, and northeastern regions, moving into a low-pressure area along the central coast of Vietnam. Additionally, a rather strong southwesterly monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy rainfall

Advertisements

The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today include: Northern region: Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ratchaburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow and September 17 include: Northern Region: Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Strong winds are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 3 metres. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, with stormy areas seeing waves higher than 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore until the end of the warning period.