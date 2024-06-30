Thailand braces for heavy rain across 35 provinces

Picture courtesy of Clinton Naik, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning for 35 provinces across Thailand, advising residents to brace for continuous heavy rainfall. Bangkok is expected to experience intense showers covering 60% of the area.

Citizens are urged to be cautious of accumulated rainfall and potential hazards. The sea is reported to have waves exceeding 2 metres.

The TMD forecasts weather conditions for the next 24 hours, indicating that the southwest monsoon is sweeping over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam, is expected to bring thunderstorms across the country, with particularly heavy rain in the upper northeastern region and the western coast of the southern region.

Residents in these areas should exercise caution due to the heavy and accumulated rainfall and be extra careful when travelling through thunderstorm-prone zones.

The sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are reported to be moderate. The upper Andaman Sea will experience waves 1 to 2 metres high, and areas with thunderstorms will see waves exceeding 2 metres.

The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to navigate with care and avoid sailing in regions affected by thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall

Weather predictions for various regions from 6am today to 6am tomorrow are as follows:

In the northern region, thunderstorms are expected to cover 40% of the area, particularly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak provinces. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The southwest winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. The temperatures will drop to between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius and rise to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. The southwest winds will have a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand is expected to have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya provinces. The lowest temperatures will be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius. The southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong provinces. Temperatures will range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest. Southwest winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

The eastern coast of the southern region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla provinces. Temperatures will fall to between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and rise to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with the sea having waves about 1 metre high and higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

The western coast of the southern region will also have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 31 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest.

From Ranong upwards, southwest winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves 1 to 2 metres high and higher waves in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga downwards, southwest winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with waves about 1 metre high and higher waves in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area. The lowest temperatures will be between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.