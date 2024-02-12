Thailand braces for cold front and fierce monsoons

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a severe weather warning due to a powerful cold front and strong northeastern monsoons affecting various regions of the country. The warning, specifically targeting the upper part of Thailand and the lower Gulf of Thailand, indicates that the nation is experiencing unusually volatile weather patterns, leading to cooler to cold temperatures in the north and northeastern parts, and heavy monsoonal impacts in the southern region.

The high-pressure system from China, which is now covering the upper part of Thailand, has caused temperatures to plummet, resulting in cold to chilly weather across the northern and northeastern regions. The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, is experiencing cooler weather, especially in the mornings. Residents in the upper parts of the country are advised to take care of their health due to the rapid drop in temperatures, reported KhaoSod.

In response to the northeastern monsoon that is covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the country, the TMD reported that the lower Gulf of Thailand is witnessing strong winds with wave heights ranging from 2 to 3 meters. In areas where thunderstorms are prevalent, waves are expected to exceed 3 meters. This has led to a warning for residents along the southern coastal regions on the eastern side to be cautious of the dangerous high waves crashing towards the shore.

For sailors navigating the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, a high degree of caution is recommended. Vessels in these areas should be wary of the inclement weather, and small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to remain ashore during this period to avoid the perilous conditions.

The TMD urges the public to stay updated with the latest weather announcements and to follow the information provided on their website or through their 24-hour hotline service. The latest announcement was made on February 12, at 5am, with a follow-up statement scheduled to be released later the same day at 5pm.

