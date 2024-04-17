Scorching heatwave hits Thailand with storms and 42C highs

Picture courtesy of Freepik

Today’s weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of thunderstorms and strong winds in 35 provinces, with some regions experiencing hail. As the country grapples with scorching to extremely hot temperatures, which could reach a peak of 42 degrees Celsius, the public is urged to take health precautions by avoiding prolonged outdoor activities.

The low-pressure area caused by the heat covering the upper part of Thailand has led to these extreme weather conditions. Strong southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea to the lower northeastern, central, and eastern regions. These conditions, combined with the southwest and southerly wind flows, have resulted in a super storm that struck Chiang Rai, causing shock as tents were blown away, dragging a store owner along with them.

For the next seven days, the forecast includes thunderstorms, strong gusts, and possible hail, particularly in the upper northeastern areas. Residents are advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by this weather.

Meanwhile, the eastern and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea are causing thunderstorms in some parts of the south, where dust particles are expected to be moderate to fairly high due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

From 6am today to 6am tomorrow, the northern region is expected to be generally hot to extremely hot, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, especially in the provinces of Phayao, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures are forecasted to be between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius, and the highest between 36 and 42 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 5 and 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also experience generally hot to extremely hot conditions, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms, strong winds, and some hail in areas such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius and the highest between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius.

In the central region, hot to extremely hot weather is generally predicted, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, and Suphan Buri. The highest temperatures could range from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, and the lowest from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Temperature rises

The eastern region will face generally hot weather, with occasional extremely hot conditions, a 10% chance of thunderstorms, and strong winds in some areas. The lowest temperatures are forecasted to be between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius, and the highest between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius.

The southern region (east coast) will experience hot weather during the day, with extremely hot conditions in some places and a 10% chance of thunderstorms, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperatures could be between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, and the highest between 33 and 40 degrees Celsius, with southeasterly winds at speeds of 10 and 30 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, the weather is expected to be generally hot, with possible extremely hot conditions in some areas, with the lowest temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and the highest between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius.