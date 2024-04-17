Clean sweep: 150 tonnes of post-Songkran waste vanish from Bangkok

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 11:36, 17 April 2024| Updated: 11:36, 17 April 2024
57 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Some 150 tonnes of waste was cleared from Silom and Khao San roads following the conclusion of Songkran festivities. This colossal clean-up operation was overseen by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who visited Khao San Road yesterday to assess the situation and boost the morale of the city’s cleaning personnel.

Khao San Road and its surrounding area were found to be strewn with talc, refuse, glass bottles, cardboard, water guns, and water buckets, among other debris. To counter this, the cleaning crew started their task at 4am yesterday, employing six water trucks to cleanse the streets.

Chadchart appreciated the cleaning efforts by the staff.

“After everyone has had fun, it’s our duty to do the cleaning. Thank you to all the cleaners for tidying our city.”

Related news

According to the Phra Nakhon District Office, the Khao San Road area alone had accumulated 116 tonnes of rubbish from April 12 to April 14. In contrast, the Bangrak District Office reported that Silom Road was littered with 33.5 tonnes of rubbish on April 13 and April 14. These figures underscore the scale of the post-festival clean-up that was necessary to restore order in the city, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, traffic swelled on the roads heading towards Bangkok as the long holiday season drew to a close, with authorities opening additional lanes to manage the influx. Yesterday, citizens began returning to the capital in droves after celebrating the Songkran festival.

The Mittraphap Road, a major thoroughfare connecting the northeastern region of Thailand to Bangkok, experienced significant congestion, particularly at the 39-kilometre mark descending from Khao Khlang Dong in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Authorities from Nakhon Ratchasima’s Highway Police implemented special traffic measures extending from Pak Chong to Saraburi Province to help ease the gridlock. Specifically, between Muak Lek District and Kaeng Khoi District, they opened extra lanes from the 30-kilometre mark in Muak Lek to the 17-kilometre mark in Thap Kwang, Kaeng Khoi.

Songkran NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Thailand Video News | New Eco-tourist, astro-tourist, and digital nomad visas coming soon, Millions celebrate Songkran across the land of smiles

Published: 11:00, 17 April 2024

Relocation of cadmium tailings from Bangkok commences May 7

Published: 10:54, 17 April 2024

Duo steals million-baht diamond bracelet from Bangkok mall

Published: 10:49, 17 April 2024

Upcoming super app to integrate with digital wallet scheme

Published: 10:39, 17 April 2024