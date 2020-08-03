Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: pxfuel.com
Tropical storm Sinlaku has made its presence felt in the southern province of Ranong, damaging over 1,000 properties in the Pak Nam district. Pak Nam’s location on the Andaman Sea means it bore the brunt of the storm, but the district of Suksamran was also badly affected, with several homes dragged into the sea by a fierce current co-inciding with a high tide. Provincial governor Chatuphot Piyammaputra has been to inspect the damage, with the Office for Prevention and Mitigation tasked with rescuing affected residents.

Meanwhile, the Thailand Meteorological Department is warning of strong southwest monsoon conditions, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rain showers. People are advised to stay tuned to weather updates. The Andaman Sea can expect waves of up to 2–4 metres. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand may reach 2–3 metres, and more than 4 metres peaks in thundershower areas. All ships are advised to stay ashore. Tropical storm Sinlaku is a category 2 tropical depression currently over the northern province of Nan, with maximum sustained winds of around 50 kilometres an hour. It’s expected to weaken as it continues to move west today. It passed over the Vietnamese coast from the South China Sea yesterday.

The Thai Meteorological Department reports the weather forecast for the next 24 hours…

North: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 27-30°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C and highs of 28-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 29-32°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 28-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 28-32°C; waves 2-4 metres high and over four metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 30-33°C.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai Meteorological Department

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

