Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong | The Thaiger

Weather
Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong
Tropical storm Sinlaku has made its presence felt in the southern province of Ranong, damaging over 1,000 properties in the Pak Nam district. Pak Nam’s location on the Andaman Sea means it bore the brunt of the storm, but the district of Suksamran was also badly affected, with several homes dragged into the sea by a fierce current co-inciding with a high tide. Provincial governor Chatuphot Piyammaputra has been to inspect the damage, with the Office for Prevention and Mitigation tasked with rescuing affected residents.
Meanwhile, the Thailand Meteorological Department is warning of strong southwest monsoon conditions, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rain showers. People are advised to stay tuned to weather updates. The Andaman Sea can expect waves of up to 2–4 metres. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand may reach 2–3 metres, and more than 4 metres peaks in thundershower areas. All ships are advised to stay ashore. Tropical storm Sinlaku is a category 2 tropical depression currently over the northern province of Nan, with maximum sustained winds of around 50 kilometres an hour. It’s expected to weaken as it continues to move west today. It passed over the Vietnamese coast from the South China Sea yesterday.
The Thai Meteorological Department reports the weather forecast for the next 24 hours…
North: Thundershowers in 60% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 27-30°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C and highs of 28-33°C.
Central: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 29-32°C.
East: Thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 28-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70% of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80% of the areas and isolated heavy to very rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 28-32°C; waves 2-4 metres high and over four metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 30-33°C.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai Meteorological DepartmentKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
A woman is dead and 14 others injured after a steel structure at a market in the central Nakhon Pathom province’s Bang Khaem subdistrict collapsed in a storm yesterday. Police rushed to the scene and found that a 32 year old sausage vendor Supranee (surname withheld) had been killed while 14 merchants and customers were injured with 5 in reportedly serious condition. They were rushed to nearby hospitals. A marketgoer said he was shopping when he noticed a storm with strong winds brewing. Heavy rain soon followed. “After only 10 minutes of heavy wind and rain, I saw the roof […]
Central Thailand
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Since March, the city of Lopburi has battled monkey riots, as the Covid-19 pandemic dried up tourism, and thus, the primates’ main food source. Locals, in an effort to appease beasts, began feeding them, largely a diet of sugary junk food, with predictable results. Police, armed with slingshots, say there’s little they can do to stop the sex-crazed macaques who’ve overrun the city. Now wildlife experts say the monkeys are literally eating themselves to death. Residents in the tourist town are afraid to leave their homes due to the vicious creatures, who have set up headquarters in an abandoned cinema […]
Tourism
Koh Chang has a bumper tourist (long) weekend – VIDEO
Tourists have been flocking to Koh Chang off the Trat coast, in the east of Thailand. The TAT says that they estimate some 30,000 people wold have visited the popular Thai island over the long weekend (which runs into tomorrow, the King’s birthday). Kamphon Jaroenkhajornkun, president of the Trat Tourism Business Association says this weekend’s numbers are a record for the year. “On Saturday, July 25, there were 10,537 tourists and 2,268 vehicles that crossed to Koh Chang. This broke the previous record for this year during Buddhist Lent.” Becoming one of Thailand’s established getaway destinations, Koh Chang is a […]
4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Over 1,000 homes damaged as remnants of tropical storm Sinlaku wreaks havoc in Ranong
Investigations begin into the sinking of Chao Phraya dinner cruise boat
Crazed knife-wielding man arrested in Pattaya while threatening others
Chiang Mai protesters perform in pouring rain
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
Trump advisers pour cold water on US president’s calls to delay election date
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
Chon Buri and Pattaya residents told to prepare for a week of rain and potential floods
Thai PM orders seizure of body of key “Boss” witness for new autopsy
City of Melbourne wakes to first day of 6 week lockdown and curfew
UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing.
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Bangkok4 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Technology3 days ago
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
- Crime3 days ago
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Heart damage in Covid-19 patients found months after recovery – Study
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Banks get tough on loan criteria as economic effects of Covid-19 worsen