Northeastern Buri Ram mother becomes second to die from lightning in recent weeks

A Thai mother in Thailand’s northeastern Buri Ram province, has died after being struck by lightning at a cassava plantation. The 38 year old woman, who went by the name of Jureerat, was working in the plantation with her husband, 6 year old daughter, 2 year old son and a neighbour when it started lightly raining. They all took cover under a tree, which was then struck by lightning. The woman’s husband, 40 year old Suriyan Somjai, said his wife fell to the ground unconscious, while the rest of the family was unharmed.

The neighbour ran to call for help, but by the time other villagers arrived, the woman had died. Her death marks the second time that someone has been killed by lightning in recent days. Almost a week ago, a farmer was killed by a lightning bolt while plowing his rice field in the Phon Sawan district of Nakhon Phanom. His wife says she saw a lightning bolt flash and heard thunder coming from the rice field.

His wife found his body near the farm hut in a condition described as unconscious and burned. She says her husband, 49 year old Kamol Praking, was dressed in simple farm clothing and he was not wearing anything made of metal, not even a watch, that might have attracted the lightning bolt. She says he was lying flat on his back with his body featuring marks that were similar to electrical burns. The couple lived and farmed near Huay Hai Village. By the time he was transferred to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Heavy rains and turbulent weather have been common in the area recently and many parts of Thailand had suffered from severe thunderstorms and high winds in advance of the nearing wet season. Powerful storms had damaged nearly 100 homes in the nearby districts of That Phanom and Pla Pak over a week ago.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

