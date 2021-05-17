Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Bangkok’s Bang Sue railway station

Thailand’s Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has confirmed that a walk-in vaccination centre will open at Bang Sue railway station in Bangkok, from next month. The centre will serve the capital’s residents and those in the surrounding provinces. The Bangkok Post reports that 13,500 square metres of space is being transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination centre, with the goal of administering 10,000 doses each day.

Saksayam says the centre will initially open between May 24 and 31 to vaccinate workers in the public transport sector. During this period, vaccinations will be administered to motorbike taxi drivers and the drivers of public buses, electric trains, and boats. After that, the centre will open from June 1 for members of the public to get their vaccine. It’s understood doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will be supplied by the Public Health Ministry.

Saksayam points out that the railway station is easily accessible using the MRT and that shuttle buses will be laid on for anyone arriving via public bus or other forms of transport. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will run a shuttle bus service between the station and various pick-up points, including Victory Monument and the Mor Chit BTS station.

“This will make it easier for people to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine. They can drop by and all they need to bring is their ID cards to register for the jabs.”

It’s understood between 150 and 200 healthcare workers will staff the vaccination centre, which will open from 9am to 8pm. In the event of any emergencies, ambulances will be available.

The government has ambitious plans to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of this year and the walk-in option is being introduced due to a low uptake in the number of people registering in advance of the mass rollout next month.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates