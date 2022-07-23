More heavy rain throughout Thailand today and tomorrow

Once again, more heavy rain is expected to pour down on most regions of Thailand today and tomorrow. This includes the north, northeast, central, east, and south regions. The Thai Meteorological Department says the monsoon trough is lying across the lower North, upper Central and lower Northeast of Thailand.

Meanwhile down in the country’s south, there is a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper Andaman, and throughout the Gulf, waves are expected to be about two metres high. In the lower Andaman, waves will also be two metres high but are expected to rise above two metres high during thundershowers. The department has warned all boats to be careful.

This week Thailand’s monsoon season particularly wreaked havoc in Bangkok, where the rainfall was record-breaking. It was the highest rainfall recorded in 67 years in some areas of the centre of the Thai capital.

Rainfall measured at the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre in Khlong Toei district on Wednesday night was 132.5 millimetres, surpassing the earlier record of 108mm on July 30, 1955. Over 100mm of rain poured into Khlong Toei and Bang Na, the central districts of Bangkok, on Wednesday evening.

People in some areas had to get out of their cars and wade through floods, while one university even suspended its lectures.

One university professor has warned that Bangkok needs to fix its drainage system before September since floods could likely escalate from September to October.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand