Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19
A new poll carried out by a team from Bangkok’s Suan Dusit Rajabhat University proves what most already know: Thai people are facing unprecedented financial hardship as a result of the lockdowns associated with the Covid-19 virus. A quarter of respondents say they have fallen into debt.
The Bangkok Post reports that people are struggling due to a combination of spiralling debt and decreased income. It was only yesterday that many of the shuttered businesses stated re-opening.
Of 1,125 people surveyed across Thailand, 25.2% said their main income has been reduced, with 35.4% saying their secondary income has dropped. 27.9% of people say their savings have gone down, with
An increase in spending on utilities and other bills is partly to blame for the way people’s livelihoods are affected, as restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the virus meant that people were spending more time at home. 68.5% say they are now spending more on electricity and water bills. 44.9% says their internet and mobile phone bills have gone up, while 40.3% say they’re spending more on food and drinks.
By contrast, the Covid-19 restrictions have led to reductions in spending in other areas, most notably in transport and fuel costs, where 60.6% of people say they’re spending less. 42.3% say they’re spending less on clothing, while travel restrictions mean 41.51% have reduced their travel and leisure costs. 38.7% say they’re spending less on the lottery and sweepstakes, most likely due to a reduction in disposable income, and 34.3% mentioned perfume and ornaments as another area where they’ve cut back.
The findings come as the Thai government confirms that 14.5 million citizens finally qualified for its 5,000 baht subsidy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
The Golden Triangle is notorious for one thing. Drugs. And while the coronavirus pandemic is crippling businesses across Thailand, the drug industry around the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand border seems to be flourishing. Actually, really well. Production of synthetic drugs coming in from the Golden Triangle is hitting record highs, the Chiang Rai Times reports.
Opium and heroin production in the Golden Triangle has been declining, but synthetic drugs are on the rise. Methamphetamine production, with pills known as ‘yaba’, has been increasing. Fentanyl production, a synthetic opioid, has also been increasing.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, released a report recently on the rise of synthetic drugs in Southeast Asia. The report says that the supply of synthetic drugs in the Golden Triangle continues to grow and the organised crime groups have intensified.
UNODC representative Jeremy Douglas says supply has increased and prices have dropped.
“It’s hard to imagine that organised crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have.”
SOURCE:Chiang Rai Times| UNODC
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has been turned away from a café due to restrictions she put in place as part of the country’s response to the Covid-19 virus. When the café, in the capital city of Wellington, reached the maximum number of customers permitted under social distancing rules, it was forced to turn away the PM, who had arrived with her fiancé and some friends.
One customer at the café who posted about the incident on Twitter received a response from Ms Ardern’s fiancé, Clarke Gayford, who blames himself for not booking in advance.
“I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organised and book anywhere.”
Happily, some customers left the café shortly after and a staff member was able to catch up with the PM’s group down the street and invite them back.
Strict social distancing rules mean that although New Zealand cafés have been allowed to re-open, there must be sufficient distance between tables and customers, limiting the number of people who can visit at any one time.
The PM is widely credited with preventing a large-scale outbreak by acting quickly to shut the country down, closing borders and implementing strict controls on movement. The country has reported 1,149 cases of the virus and 21 deaths.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
The Royal Thai Embassy in London has confirmed that 250 Thai nationals are to be repatriated from the UK and Ireland today. The UK has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, currently standing at 34,636. Nation Thailand reports that once the returning citizens arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.
“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the UK and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm, local time, on Eva Air Flight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm, Bangkok time. After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government-operated quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”
Extra safety measures were put in place during the check-in and boarding process, including health screening of passengers, along with disinfection of their luggage and decontamination of the aircraft before and after the flight. Passengers were also required to wear face masks and maintain strict social distancing.
After today’s flight, another repatriation flight, Thai Airways TG917, is scheduled to take off from London on May 30. Thai nationals who wish to return home are asked to contact the Royal Thai Embassy through their Facebook page.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
