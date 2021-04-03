Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday | Thaiger

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning of sudden summer storms, bringing strong gusts and possibly even hail, across many parts of the country. Yep, looks like the wet season has arrive d abut early in parts of Thailand this year. The TMD says the north-east, east, north, central, and upper south of the country will be affected from today until Tuesday. Officials say they fear the damage in many areas “could be extensive”.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the stormy weather is the result of a high-pressure system from China, that is currently moving over Thailand and the South China Sea. The TMD expects it to move into the north-east and east of the country today, followed by the north and centre, including Bangkok, eventually making its way down to the upper south of the country.

People are asked to exercise caution, by avoiding potential hazards such as large trees and advertising hoardings. Farmers are advised to implement measures to protect their crops. In the south, officials are warning of heavy rain and strong winds. Waves of 2–3 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea, even higher during thunderstorms. The TMD says shipping in the region should proceed with caution and that small boats should not venture out to sea.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the north of the country have been battling a number of bush fires, which have worsened the already unsafe air quality. The Royal Thai Army says fire fighters and volunteers spent 5 hours yesterday battling a bush fire at Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The Bangkok Post reports that 120 rai of forest was destroyed in the blaze.

Another 100 army officers teamed up with national park staff and village volunteers to fight a bush fire that had been raging in the park since Thursday. Officials say 90% of the blaze had been brought under control by late yesterday, but the air quality in the region is significantly worse as a result of the fire. 156 micrograms of PM2.5 were recorded near Chiang Mai university on Friday, far exceeding the 50 classified as safe.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

