Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday | Thaiger

Weather
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning of sudden summer storms, bringing strong gusts and possibly even hail, across many parts of the country. Yep, looks like the wet season has arrive d abut early in parts of Thailand this year. The TMD says the north-east, east, north, central, and upper south of the country will be affected from today until Tuesday. Officials say they fear the damage in many areas “could be extensive”.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the stormy weather is the result of a high-pressure system from China, that is currently moving over Thailand and the South China Sea. The TMD expects it to move into the north-east and east of the country today, followed by the north and centre, including Bangkok, eventually making its way down to the upper south of the country.
People are asked to exercise caution, by avoiding potential hazards such as large trees and advertising hoardings. Farmers are advised to implement measures to protect their crops. In the south, officials are warning of heavy rain and strong winds. Waves of 2–3 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea, even higher during thunderstorms. The TMD says shipping in the region should proceed with caution and that small boats should not venture out to sea.
Meanwhile, firefighters in the north of the country have been battling a number of bush fires, which have worsened the already unsafe air quality. The Royal Thai Army says fire fighters and volunteers spent 5 hours yesterday battling a bush fire at Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The Bangkok Post reports that 120 rai of forest was destroyed in the blaze.
Another 100 army officers teamed up with national park staff and village volunteers to fight a bush fire that had been raging in the park since Thursday. Officials say 90% of the blaze had been brought under control by late yesterday, but the air quality in the region is significantly worse as a result of the fire. 156 micrograms of PM2.5 were recorded near Chiang Mai university on Friday, far exceeding the 50 classified as safe.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s 4-phase reopening, starting today
This is not an April fool’s joke. Thailand has set a tentative 4-phase plan starting April 1 for reopening the borders, lifting restrictions, and relaxing quarantine periods, allowing international travel to recommence in a safe manner. As always, this a currently a PLAN and has not been confirmed by the Thai government at this stage.
The planned rollout has a metered approach and aims to allow tourism to rebuild without opening the floodgates to a potential new wave of Covid-19 clusters. The PM’s spokesman outlined the 4 phases, starting today, and completing the transition at the start of next year.
The first phase of Thailand’s reopening scheme, will begin the gradual reduction of the quarantine period for foreign travellers who have already received a Covid-19 vaccination and can present a vaccine certificate. For those who qualify and travel to one of the earmarked tourist destinations of Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga, the mandatory 14 day quarantine length will be reduced.
Tentatively scheduled for July 1, the second phase of the plan focuses on Phuket’s massive tourism market, as chartered flights from China are expected to begin arriving in July (despite the Chinese government’s current restrictions on external travel). International travellers arriving to Phuket after this date will no longer need to quarantine at all, according to the proposal, provided they carry paperwork certifying their vaccination.
The next step in reopening Thailand would see the 4 other tourist destinations in the ‘sandbox’ scheme to join Phuket in waiving all quarantine restrictions. Phase 3 is planned to launch October 1, and would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to holiday in Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga without any quarantine. Bangkok has also been discussed as part of this proposal.
The final fourth phase would start on New Year’s Day, 2022, and would be the final step to reopening Thailand’s borders. After January 1, all foreign travellers that have received a Covid-19 vaccination and a vaccine passport will be allowed to enter anywhere in the kingdom without any quarantine period.
Barring any new outbreaks or negative developments in the pandemic, hopefully Thailand will be safely reopened to the world by the new year.
These are just proposals at this stage and you should check with the embassy in your country before making any flight or hotel bookings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Looking ahead to the return of foreign tourists, Thailand tourism officials are planning to improve safety standards for adventure activities like ziplining in an effort to prevent accidents from happening and to gain tourist confidence.
In 2019, a Canadian man died in a zipline incident in Chiang Mai. He was attached to the harness, ready for the 5 kilometre Flight of the Gibbon, when he stepped off the platform and fell 12 metres to the ground. He died from the impact.
Flight of the Gibbon said at the time there was a “metallurgical failure.” The man’s family said they believed the cable clamps were not fixed properly before he left the platform.
The man’s family have called for safety upgrades for ziplining in Thailand. In a previous report, they said…
“We are very happy to have the support of the Thai government and local authorities to implement change and accountability that will make safety in ziplining equal to other countries.”
To come up with new safety standards, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has teamed up with Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering. So far, they’ve created manuals for adventure tourism to help prevent accidents, according to the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Taweesak Wanichcharoen. Not only would improved safety standards help gain trust from tourists, Taweesak says it will also help with the growth of tourism.
A report from the Bangkok Post on the new safety standards did not mention the 2019 fatal ziplining accident or details on what exactly the new safety standards will be. Taweesak says the improved standards will first be implemented in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kanchananburi, Udon Thani, Chon Buri and Bangkok.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
An art professor at Chiang Mai University has slammed university executives for the removal of student art they say they thought was, “trash”. Video of the professor’s rant went viral on social media, after university officials began to remove some pieces from a student art installation. The removal of the pieces, which seemed to depict the aftermath of political protests, is thought to be political, with those responsible dressed in yellow.
Nation Thailand reports that, on Monday, the executives arrived at the art exhibition and began moving some pieces to a pick-up owned by the university’s faculty of fine arts. A number of students and other people who tried to intervene were unable to stop the group moving the pieces, until art professor Thasnai Sethaseree arrived.
In a live stream on Facebook, Thasnai was seen chastising the executives and demanding an explanation, accusing them of having no appreciation for art. The live video quickly went viral, with much of Thasnai’s rant shared on social media.
“Are you art professors? Do you respect art? Do you respect other humans? Art is not anybody’s master or slave.”
“Don’t do this again. This is enough. It is shameful that people like you do not respect freedom. A teacher’s duty is to love their students, protect them and their expression of art. We all have strong ambitions but must control ourselves, otherwise, we will be like dogs.”
It’s understood university officials agreed to return the pieces, claiming they had misunderstood and thought they were removing trash, to which the professor also had a response.
“Can art be trash? Does art need to be tidy like bankers’ uniforms?”
Witnesses to the incident say the whole thing was politically motivated and accuse university officials of attempting to gag student protesters. A number of students whose pieces were damaged have filed a police report, accusing the faculty of theft. It’s understood that management at the university has also demanded an explanation from those involved.
Since Thasnai’s rant went viral, he says he’s received numerous friend requests on Facebook, but needs time to vet them before accepting. He says he will continue to support those who stand up to the establishment and who risk being charged, intimidated, or imprisoned for their actions.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
