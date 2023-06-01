Gunman ambushes villager in South Thailand garden, personal conflict suspected

Photo from Facebook

A 52 year old man was injured in a shooting in South Thailand‘s Pattani province while working near the Saiburi River at Kapho. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm yesterday. It is believed to have resulted from a personal conflict, although the unrest in the region has not been ruled out as a factor. Authorities are investigating and gathering evidence to apprehend the assailant.

Officials from the Kapho Police Station in Pattani were informed of the injured man at the Saiburi River bank in Ban To Loh Deu Raman, Kapho district. They coordinated with military forces and found a motorcycle lying on the side of the road near where the shooting took place. The victim, identified as Rosalee, had been shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Kapho Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigations, Rosalee was working in his garden when an unknown individual opened fire and then fled the scene. Though the motive of the shooting is yet to be confirmed, initial findings suggest it may have stemmed from a personal disagreement or be linked to the ongoing unrest in the area.

In response to the incident, authorities are urgently gathering evidence and testimonies to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. They are working on the case to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, while also examining the possibility of links to wider conflict in the region.

Last week, there was another shooting of a 34 year old man from Pattani province who was found dead in a rubber plantation in the sub-district of Saba Yoi, Songkhla province. The victim reportedly had previous gunshot injuries but had not filed a police report due to fear.

The police and emergency services arrived to find the victim near a large rubberwood log with gunshot wounds to his torso and head.