Heavy rain benefits Thai farmers, boosts rice planting in Nakhon Ratchasima area

Photo by chaipat

Heavy rains in Nakhon Ratchasima province have resulted in flooded fields, signalling good news for farmers who are now preparing the land for rice cultivation in the Phimai district. A forecast from the Lower Northeastern Meteorology Centre predicts continued downpours and strong gusts of wind in the region.

Alongside this weather forecast, a low-pressure area spanning across Cambodia and the lower central region has caused a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the Lower Northeastern region. Particularly affected areas include Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin provinces.

These weather conditions have led to heavy rainfall in several parts of Nakhon Ratchasima, benefiting the agricultural sector, especially in the Tha Luang subdistrict of Phimai. Farmers are adjusting their land preparation by switching from ploughing to preparing their fields for rice cultivation in flooded areas. Some farmers are also rushing to prepare the fields as they await rice planting season. Yot Hindong, a 73 year old farmer from Tha Luang, shared that continuous rainfall in the Phimai district has flooded the rice fields, making it an ideal time for planting 10 rai of jasmine rice crop.

Follow us on :













Earlier this season, some farmers had already started planting rice as the rains began. This consistent rainfall has allowed the early-planted rice crop to thrive, proving beneficial for the rice cultivation areas in the Phimai district.

The Meteorological Department also issued a warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rain over Thailand, and strong winds in the Andaman Sea from May 27-30. Thai citizens have been warned to brace for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and forest runoffs from May 27-30 as an impact of several weather phenomena. The Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning, covering all regions of the country, and advised people to stay informed about updates. To read more click here