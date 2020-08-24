Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises | The Thaiger

Weather
Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises
Heavy rains and flooding in Northern Thailand damaged homes and killed 1 resident. 2 people are reported missing. The Nation Thailand did not report the details of the death, but says the “flood crisis” affected 10 provinces and more than 7,000 homes in the area.
Flood victims are being rescued and brought to higher ground by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Royal Thai Army and other organisations in the area.
In the Northeast, the Mekong River is steadily on the rise and those nearby are preparing for a potential flood. People living along the river’s border in the Northeast province Nakhon Phanom are warned about the river overflowing. Crocodile farmers are also keeping a close watch on the river’s level and the weather forecast to make sure the reptiles don’t escape due to a flood.
The was river 9 metres high this morning, which is getting fairly close to the flood stage of 13 metres. The water level is rising about 20 to 30 centimetres per day. There are four main streams connected to the Mekong. Authorities have advised residents in those areas to move to higher grounds.
The Thai Meteorological Department says heavy rains are predicted in Northern and Northeast Thailand.
“People in the North and Northeast should beware of severe conditions.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post | Thai Meteorological Department
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
A teenage girl allegedly stole a total of 2 million baht from her younger peers in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Around 10 students, all around 14 to 16 years old, filed police reports with help from their parents. Thai media reports the 17 year old girl’s name as Wawa. She allegedly ran a savings reward scheme at the local high school using a Facebook page to share posts enticing others to get involved in her program. A popular program was to save 500 baht per day and get 1,000 baht in returns. Another was to save 500 baht a […]
Road deaths
3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash
3 people died and 9 were injured in a car accident during a heavy rain storm yesterday in Ubon Ratchathani, Northeast Thailand. Police say a pickup truck lost control and slid across the road into another lane heading the opposite direction. The truck was then hit on its side by an on-coming van headed west toward Si Sa Ket. The pickup truck was loaded with workers for an air conditioning company, police say. 2 of the workers, 20 year old Sommai Naloeng and 31 year old Nanthawat Phitpong, died at the scene. Another worker, 30 year old Poempol Kaewkhonkaen, died […]
Politics
Khon Kaen sees second rally in 3 days
Khon Kaen, 1 of the “big 4” cities of Isaan in Thailand’s northeast, saw a brief anti-government demonstration in its central district last night, the second in 3 days. The rally at the democracy monument on Srichan road in the Khon Kaen municipal area started at around 9pm. A group of students and and supporters of the Free People group called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign and dissolve parliament, the writing of a new Constitution and an end to the state harassment of critics of the government. Key members of the northeastern branch of the Free People group took […]
Bali’s borders closed to international tourists until 2021
Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises
Student charged with fatal recklessness for cheerleader’s death
Monarchy critic faces charges for Facebook page
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO
Teenager allegedly stole 2 million baht from high schoolers
Thai nationals overseas voice support for anti-government protesters
Bangkok hosts Thailand’s first Andy Warhol exhibition
3 died, others hospitalised in Northeast Thailand crash
Opposition party suggests 3 amendments to Thai constitution
Singapore lifts restrictions, travellers from New Zealand and Brunei allowed
Pattaya business and tourism official calls for more government help during Covid crisis
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Tourism3 days ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
- Opinion5 hours ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
- Politics2 days ago
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
- Politics3 days ago
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
- Bangkok2 days ago
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court