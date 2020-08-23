Flooding damages 5 northern provinces, more rains predicted today | The Thaiger

5 provinces in Thailand’s North, namely Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan and Phrae, suffered serious flooding yesterday, causing damage in 15 districts, 189 villages and more than 1,400 households. Nan province suffered the most, with 960 households in 6 subdistricts damaged and 1 person dead.

The director general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation explained that the heavy rains were caused by the monsoon trough across the North and Northeast, as well as the low-pressure cell over South China Sea and the southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

The Thailand Meteorological Department says people in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East should beware of the severe conditions that could cause forest runoffs and flash floods today. It urges people to beware of the severe conditions. The affected areas are:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Nation Thailand