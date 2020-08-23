Connect with us

Weather

Flooding damages 5 northern provinces, more rains predicted today

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Flooding damages 5 northern provinces, more rains predicted today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

5 provinces in Thailand’s North, namely Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan and Phrae, suffered serious flooding yesterday, causing damage in 15 districts, 189 villages and more than 1,400 households. Nan province suffered the most, with 960 households in 6 subdistricts damaged and 1 person dead.

The director general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation explained that the heavy rains were caused by the monsoon trough across the North and Northeast, as well as the low-pressure cell over South China Sea and the southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

The Thailand Meteorological Department says people in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East should beware of the severe conditions that could cause forest runoffs and flash floods today. It urges people to beware of the severe conditions. The affected areas are:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

Heavy rains expected in Northern Thailand. ‘Higos’ reaches China’s coast.

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Heavy rains expected in Northern Thailand. &#8216;Higos&#8217; reaches China&#8217;s coast. | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Category 3 tropical storm Higos is expected to bring heavy rains to Northern Thailand for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning saying “people should beware of the severe conditions”. China suffered a double blow of flooding and landslides from unusually heavy seasonal rains and a storm that barrelled into its southern coast yesterday evening. 5 people were missing in Yunnan province in the southwest after a landslide destroyed 2 houses. In Sichuan province, 21 vehicles parked in a square in Yibin city fell into a hole after the road beneath them collapsed in the middle of the […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Showers expected today just about everywhere around Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Showers expected today just about everywhere around Thailand | The Thaiger

More rain on the way through the forecast period, especially in the North, Northeast and the East. The TMD is reporting that a monsoonal trough “lies across the upper North and the upper Northeast to the low-pressure cell over the South China Sea, while the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying”. “People should beware of weather conditions.” Today the monsoonal trough lies across the North and the upper Northeast (below). The moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Continuous rains are likely over the country and isolated […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Stormy weather wreaks havoc, destroys homes, in southern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Stormy weather wreaks havoc, destroys homes, in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

The current stormy conditions have caused severe damage to a number of homes in the southern province of Surat Thani, with some villagers left homeless. At one property in the Phra Sang district, the roof and garage have collapsed, with the 45 year old homeowner, Rachan Churak, having to flea the property with his family. Rachan says the damage occurred after 2 hours of sustained strong winds that he says was like nothing he’s ever experienced before. He says when his roof tiles started flying off one by one, he decided to evacuate the property with his family and shelter […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending