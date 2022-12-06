Connect with us

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Floods are expected in 11 southern provinces over the weekend. (via Assawin Pakkawan)

Southern Thailand has been soaked with rain over the past week. Now, the National Water Command Centre is warning 11 provinces of possible floods this coming weekend. They are expecting heavy rains from Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11.

Strong storms have been flickering power in some provinces in the south of Thailand, with high winds blowing debris and causing damage, even ripping gates off their hinges. The NWCC is warning people to prepare for more, and possibly worse, storms. They have instructed agencies in key areas in the 11 southern provinces to keep a close eye. The centre cautioned relevant agencies to monitor the water situation continuously and watch the weather for increased storms.

Flood warnings have been issued for areas that are prone to excessive rainfall and water accumulation. Agencies are on alert for places that gather more than 90 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours. Reservoirs of all sizes, along with sluice gates and rivers, are also to be under strict observation, with the NWCC instructing local agencies to adjust their water management.

The rising and falling tides, along with torrential rainfall, may overwhelm areas where water flow is controlled and officials may need to release water from reservoirs to make room for an influx of rain.

Local weather and water management agencies are being asked to make sure people are informed of the dangers related to the water situation. Staffing and equipment should be on standby in case of any emergencies, and flood advisories should be made public to disseminate information.

The areas most prone to experiencing flooding this week:

  • Chumphon
    • Lamae
  • Phuket
    • Thalang
    • Mueang
  • Surat Thani
    • Kanchanadit
    • Tha Chana
    • Chaiya
    • Tha Chang
    • Phunpin
    • Don Sak
    • Mueang
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
    • Mueang
    • Khanom
    • Sichon
    • Tha Sala
    • Phrom Khiri
    • Pak Phanang
    • Nopphitam
    • Phra Phrom
  • Phatthalung
    • Khao Chaison
    • Khuan Khanun
    • Bang Kaeo
    • Pak Phayun
    • Pa Bon
    • Kong Ra
  • Songkhla
    • Krasae Sin
    • Ranot
    • Thepa
    • Rattaphum
    • Kuan Niang
    • Hat Yai
    • Sathing Phra
    • Chana
  • Trang
    • Kantang
  • Satun
    • Mueang
  • Pattani
    • Mai Kaen
    • Nong Chik
    • Kok Pho
    • Sai Buri
    • Kapho
    • Ya Ring
    • Thung Yang Daeng
    • Mayo
  • Yala
    • Raman
    • Yaha
  • Narathiwat
    • Mueang
    • Tak Bai
    • Cho Airong
    • Bacho
    • Yi Ngo
    • Waeng
    • Su-ngai Kolok
    • Sukhirin
    • Rueso

 

MrStretch
2022-12-06 10:59
They said the same thing for this past weekend and we just had sporadic rain, and the only advisory I see on the Thailand Meteorological Department's website is for Dec 2-4, and that one was a bust for us in…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending