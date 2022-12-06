Flood warning for 11 southern provinces

Southern Thailand has been soaked with rain over the past week. Now, the National Water Command Centre is warning 11 provinces of possible floods this coming weekend. They are expecting heavy rains from Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11.

Strong storms have been flickering power in some provinces in the south of Thailand, with high winds blowing debris and causing damage, even ripping gates off their hinges. The NWCC is warning people to prepare for more, and possibly worse, storms. They have instructed agencies in key areas in the 11 southern provinces to keep a close eye. The centre cautioned relevant agencies to monitor the water situation continuously and watch the weather for increased storms.

Flood warnings have been issued for areas that are prone to excessive rainfall and water accumulation. Agencies are on alert for places that gather more than 90 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours. Reservoirs of all sizes, along with sluice gates and rivers, are also to be under strict observation, with the NWCC instructing local agencies to adjust their water management.

The rising and falling tides, along with torrential rainfall, may overwhelm areas where water flow is controlled and officials may need to release water from reservoirs to make room for an influx of rain.

Local weather and water management agencies are being asked to make sure people are informed of the dangers related to the water situation. Staffing and equipment should be on standby in case of any emergencies, and flood advisories should be made public to disseminate information.

The areas most prone to experiencing flooding this week:

Chumphon Lamae

Phuket Thalang Mueang

Surat Thani Kanchanadit Tha Chana Chaiya Tha Chang Phunpin Don Sak Mueang

Nakhon Si Thammarat Mueang Khanom Sichon Tha Sala Phrom Khiri Pak Phanang Nopphitam Phra Phrom

Phatthalung Khao Chaison Khuan Khanun Bang Kaeo Pak Phayun Pa Bon Kong Ra

Songkhla Krasae Sin Ranot Thepa Rattaphum Kuan Niang Hat Yai Sathing Phra Chana

Trang Kantang

Satun Mueang

Pattani Mai Kaen Nong Chik Kok Pho Sai Buri Kapho Ya Ring Thung Yang Daeng Mayo

Yala Raman Yaha

Narathiwat Mueang Tak Bai Cho Airong Bacho Yi Ngo Waeng Su-ngai Kolok Sukhirin Rueso

