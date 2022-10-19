Flood warning issued for southern Thailand

The Meteorological Department warns people in southern Thailand to be wary of heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and potential landslides over the next couple of days.

Rain will continue in southern Thailand today until at least Saturday as an intense low-pressure cell covers the upper Andaman sea.

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of southeast Thailand today in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phattalung, and Songkhla provinces. Wind speed will vary between 15 – 35 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of southwest Thailand today in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Satun provinces. Wind speed will vary between 20-40 kilometres per hour.

The Department of Mineral Resources has alerted six districts of Phang Nga province to prepare for heavy rain, flash flooding, and landslides over the next couple of days: Thai Mueang district, Kapong district, Khura Buri district, Takua Pa district, Takua Thung district, and Mueang district.

Continuous heavy rainfall in mountainous areas presents the risk of landslides. If you live near hillsides and notice the water getting muddier, or the water level quickly rising, the department advises evacuating to higher ground immediately.

The Southern Meteorological Centre warns that between October 19 – 22, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flash flooding are expected in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces especially.

Conditions in the Andaman Sea will be choppy and waves will reach heights of 2 to 3 metres. Waves will be even higher than 3 metres during thunderstorms. The department advises that sailors proceed with caution and avoid sailing during storms. Small boats should stay ashore during this period.