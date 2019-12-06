Cooler weekend on the way across Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cooler weekend on the way across Thailand
PHOTO: rove.me
It’s winter, but not in the smow/sleet/icy roads sort of way. Winter in Thailand means clear blue skies in the south and cooler temperatures in the central and northern regions. (Five day forecasts below)
Most parts of Thailand are forecast to experience cooler weather this weekend, when temperatures in the north and north-east are forecast to drop to between 6oC and 12oC and as low as 1oC on mountain tops due to an intense cold front now looming over southern China and parts of Thailand.
Temperatures in Bangkok, as well as provinces in the central and eastern regions, are also forecast to dip to 13-18oC from December 7–9, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department today.
Because of the cold, but dry weather, the TMD is warning of the possibility of fires spreading from the burning of farm waste.
Strong winds and high waves are also expected in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves from 2-4 metres.
Five day forecast for Chiang Mai (below)
Five day forecast for Phuket (below)
Five day forecast for Bangkok (below)
Five day forecast for Koh Samui (below)
Five day forecast for Pattaya (below)
Business
Number of foreign companies investing in Thailand up over 100%
Foreign investment in Thailand has grown by 106% according to the National News Bureau of Thailand, with officials rolling out a number of measures to make foreign investment less complicated. The latest increase is despite a fall in the number of foreign companies approved to carry out business in the Kingdom – down 23% from last year.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, deputy director general of the Department of Business Development, cites various ongoing projects for the increase, including services to assist in the exploration of natural resources, mining for petroleum, and various metro projects.
During the first nine months of 2019, the Board of Investment (BOI) processed 1,165 foreign investment projects worth over 314 billion baht, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the previous 12 months.
The Department of Business Development is reported to be improving the application process, simplifying regulations and assisting investors who’ve requested investment promotion from the BOI. While foreign investors who’ve received business promotion still need to apply for foreign business certification within 30 days, they are exempt from having to process a business operations permit.
An information sharing scheme is now in the works that will enable foreign organisations to pay fees online, meaning they should be able to get their foreign business certification in just one day.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Thailand
Number one cause of death among Thais is cancer-related diseases
The Ministry of Health has identified that cancer is the number one killer of Thai citizens since 1998, adding that out of 122,757 new cases diagnosed in 2019, 73,000 patients have died. The article did not list the specific cancers although other research indicates that lung cancer is a leading disease amongst Thais.
In comparison, the number of road deaths has decreased from 36.2 per 100,000 people in 2015 to 32.7 out of every 100,000 in the World Health Organisation’s latest report – around 21,000-24,000 annually over recent years.
Thai-language media Thai Rath reports that the dean of Mahidol University’s Medical Department, Dr Piyamit Sitara, says the university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Cancer Institute of Thailand to implement a joint analysis plan, leading to precision treatment for patients.
Mahidol University is Thailand’s premier medical research institute based in Nakhon Phatom, north west of Bangkok.
Both parties will collect blood samples and tissue from cancer patients, checking DNA for a pattern of cancer growth, as well as monitoring how patients are responding to treatment. It’s hoped that DNA and genetic analysis will help in designing precision treatment. This would consist of treatment that is tailor-made for the individual, improving both the quality of the treatment and its chance of succeeding.
The average life expectancy of a Thai citizen is now 75.3 years, compared to the average in many western countries – around 83-86 years of age.
SOURVE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Thailand delays introduction of new visa requirements for Taiwanese tourists
…and other proposed nationalities as well.
Thailand has decided to postpone the requirement for Taiwanese travellers to present financial statements when applying online for a visa. The Taiwan News is reporting that the new requirements are being delayed until at least March, 2020.
The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei has announced that online Taiwanese applicants for travel to Thailand would need to provide three months evidence of financial statements before they could be awarded the visa. They would also have to report in person to apply for the visa.
The new visa requirement have infuriated Taiwanese officials and local travel agents, who, rightly made the point that Thai citizens don’t need a visa to visit Taiwan under the Taiwanese government’s “New Southbound Policy”.
Media reports have now said that the Thailand Trade and Economic Office was, following government pressure, going to cancel the new requirements. But a representative of the TTEO says they are merely postponing the introduction of the tighter visa rules pending a review that could take up until next March.
CNA reports that… “TTEO posted a message on its website Thursday saying the introduction of the financial statement requirement had been postponed until March 1, 2020, to give applicants sufficient time to prepare and to acquaint themselves with the new method.”
Thailand officials originally said the new regulation, relating to financial statements would eventually also apply to visitors from China, France, and the UK as well.
SOURCE: Taiwan News
