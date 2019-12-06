Cooler weekend on the way across Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: rove.me

It’s winter, but not in the smow/sleet/icy roads sort of way. Winter in Thailand means clear blue skies in the south and cooler temperatures in the central and northern regions. (Five day forecasts below)

Most parts of Thailand are forecast to experience cooler weather this weekend, when temperatures in the north and north-east are forecast to drop to between 6oC and 12oC and as low as 1oC on mountain tops due to an intense cold front now looming over southern China and parts of Thailand.

Temperatures in Bangkok, as well as provinces in the central and eastern regions, are also forecast to dip to 13-18oC from December 7–9, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department today.

Because of the cold, but dry weather, the TMD is warning of the possibility of fires spreading from the burning of farm waste.

Strong winds and high waves are also expected in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves from 2-4 metres.

