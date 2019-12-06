23rd dead dugong found off Krabi for 2019 | The Thaiger

Environment
23rd dead dugong found off Krabi for 2019
PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, marine biologist and academic, has posted about the region’s 23rd dugong found dead this year.
The dugong was 2.7 metre long and 51 centimetres wide. The dugong’s body parts were still intact and there was no trace of physical attack or damage.
The dugong body was found in Moo 1, Ban Hua Laem, Koh Lanta Yai sub-district, Krabi. It was found by Moo Koh Lanta National Park Officers and the body was sent to Andaman Marine Biological Cantre for a full autopsy.
Dr. Thon mentioned that this year has seen the highest number of dead dugongs in the Andaman region, from Trang to Phang Nga. There have been 23 dead dugongs in Thailand over the year and it’s estimated that there are about 250 dugongs across the country.
“So, the number of dead dugong this year is almost 10% of the dugong population, which is concerning.”
“Looking into the specific areas – Krabi, Trang, and Phang Nga Bay – there are about 200 dugongs and about 21 of them have died, which is more than 10% and places the local species at high risk. Uusually, it should be about 5%, number at which the repopulation can take place naturally.”
“The solution shall still be pushing forward the Mariam Project, which has been approved by the National Marine Committee, to get approval of the cabinet in order to make the project work most effectively and I wish this dugong is the last dead dugong of this year.”
“We have lost so many of them already this year.”
SOURCE: Facebook/Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Environment
Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel
The Royal Thai Navy has sent two ships to prevent a 4 kilometre-long oil slick from advancing toward Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast. The vessels are equipped with skimmers, oil booms and oil dispersants contain the spill.
The oil slick came from a sunken tanker, the Golden Bridge 2, that capsized and sank in high seas on December 3. It was about 15 kilometres from Si Chang Island off Chon Buri province moving west, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
The slick is estimated to contain around 20,000 litres. The Golden Bridge 2 contained about 104,000 litres of oil when it capsized.
GISTDA says it’s closely monitoring the slick’s movement using its Sentinel 2A satellite and has been analysing the situation via radar.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment fears the oil could damage marine life and corals around Koh Si Chang, just off the Laem Chabang coast, mangrove forests along the coasts of Phetchaburi province and even Bangkok.
Three sailors were rescued from the Golden Bridge 2 boat, on the same morning that a Burmese fisherman was rescued by the Navy after surviving ten hours alone at sea.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Thai officials criticised for serving up shark fin soup at Government party
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World
Environmental groups are outraged after shark fin soup was served at an official Government party in a Bangkok hotel on Tuesday. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the event.
Thai PBS World reports that the soup was served at a gathering of various pro-government parties, as part of a menu that included steamed snow fish in soy sauce, dim sum and egg noodles with river prawns and vegetables.
The inclusion of the controversial soup has led academics and conservationists to blast the Government for its indifference on environmental matters, pointing out the irony of the dinner taking place the day before Thai Environment Day.
One Facebook user, Sak-anan Plathong conceded that attendees may not have known the soup was being served as the menu was decided by officials who are seemingly unaware of the worldwide campaign against eating shark fins. However, he says responsibility still lies with the government for not having checked the menu in advance.
A survey carried out by non-profit conservation group Wild Aid Thailand claims that Thailand is still one of the biggest consumers of shark fin soup in the world, with the soup served at 72% of Thai weddings, 61% of family gatherings, and 47% of business events.
The government party on Tuesday night, attended by the PM, Deputy PM and Interior Minister, was held for government and coalition members, to remind them of their “pledge to work together and observe joint resolutions”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn
PHOTO: Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, under fire over his 'recollection' of what happened at the meeting that reversed the 'ban' decision on agri-chemicals – Thai PBS World
A war of words and threatened litigation has broken out over the reversal of the ban on agri-chemicals glyphosate, paraquat and chlorpyrifos.
Thai Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit now says he’ll countersue organisations that have threatened a lawsuit against him over the U-Turn on the ban on three farm chemicals. A network of advocates for the ban is threatening to file suits against the minister and the National Hazardous Substances Committee.
Suriya says he’d have his lawyers prepare a legal response after BioThai, a network of organisations supporting the ban, announced their plan to take legal action against him.
BioThai claims reversal of the ban on the herbicide glyphosate and the delay in the bans on paraquat and pesticide chlorpyrifos are illegal. But Suriya insists the NHSC meeting he chaired last week agreed unanimously on a new resolution, reversing previous committee’s resolution to ban the three toxins from December 1 of this year. At least one member of the committee has already spoken publicly that the alleged ‘unanimous vote’ at the meeting is incorrect.
Other senior members of the NHSC committee have also challenged the Minister’s recollection of events.
Read that story HERE.
Immediately after the meeting Suriya announced that the committee would lift the ban on glyphosate and delay the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months. He says the committee’s meeting was recorded and the audio will prove it agreed on a new resolution.
He dismissed arguments that committee members must raise their hands in a show of support to make a resolution legitimate.
“I had already sought the opinions of the meeting participants, making a raising of hands unnecessary. The resolution is legal. It was already scrutinised by lawyers.”
Suriya says he reported to the PM about the need to postpone the ban, and that he had agreed with the committee’s judgement, noting that the Government cannot afford to pay compensation in case stocks of the three substances are seized and destroyed.
There are still stocks in the hands of farmers and traders, estimated to be worth up to 10 billion baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
