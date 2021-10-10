Connect with us

Weather

Communities around the Chao Phraya River see more flooding

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flooding in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani continues. (via Thai PBS)

Around Thailand, riverside communities have been plagued with flooding as the high tides have raised water levels on the Chao Phraya River. In Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, there are no floodwalls and residents are being warned against possible flooding again today. The Chao Phraya River will likely reach its highest level of the year with today’s high tide, bringing flooding to neighbourhoods along the river, according to the City Administration’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage.

In Pathum Thani, flooding has affected some neighbourhoods for over a week, with residents moving their valuables to higher ground and many around the Plubsutthavat Temple have moved to the second story of their homes as the lower levels are flooded.

In Nonthaburi, the municipality provided sandbags to the residents to build a makeshift flood wall, but the floodwaters have overwhelmed the sandbags and the water levels in some subdistricts is still rising each day.

More water is scheduled to be discharged from the Mae Klong Dam, placing low-lying regions in Ratchaburi and Samut Songkram provinces in danger of more flooding. The irrigation office there has warned residents of the area to prepare, particularly in the Ampawa district of Samut Songkhram and the Kung Namwon and See Muen sub-districts of Ratchaburi as the Mae Klong River overflowed due to the high tides.

In Ang Thong floodwaters are starting to subside, but 5 of the 38 villages in the province are still underwater. Irrigation officials have suspended operations on an excavation to remove excess water from the Bang Sala canal after villagers clashed over fears that the road could collapse from the heavy machinery in operation.

Meanwhile, yesterday Mae Klong Damvisited Uthai Thani with other officials to survey flooding in the province. The government officials also discussed how to bring relief to flood victims. The overflowing of the Chao Phraya and Sakaekrang rivers has left the Muang, Swang Arom and Taptun districts underwater since late September.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
SSimpson
2021-10-10 17:28
"residence are being warned". Journalist?
image
F5Brian
2021-10-10 17:58
29 minutes ago, SSimpson said: "residence are being warned". Journalist? That wasn’t the only error. I wonder if they fired their editor or something.
image
palooka
2021-10-10 18:14
15 minutes ago, F5Brian said: That wasn’t the only error. I wonder if they fired their editor or something. Sunday have day off
image
Rain
2021-10-10 18:43
1 hour ago, SSimpson said: "residence are being warned". Journalist? Editing, proof-reading and journalistic integrity is no longer required in our dumbed down existence.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather7 hours ago

Communities around the Chao Phraya River see more flooding
Pattaya8 hours ago

Pattaya Waterfront Condo building requests to resume construction
Politics8 hours ago

NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Election9 hours ago

Political parties begin to name their nominees for prime minister
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Sunday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: news and provincial totals
Tourism11 hours ago

November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime12 hours ago

Arrested Chon Buri man claims to be close friend of PM Prayut
Thailand12 hours ago

Thailand nabs many spots in Conde Nast Traveler’s annual list
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

High Covid-19 infections in the Deep South fuel lockdown fears
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19 Update: 84 deaths, 10,817 new infections
Crime1 day ago

2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok to see short and long-term improvements for canals
Education1 day ago

The pros and cons of using a teaching agency in Thailand
Tourism1 day ago

FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Crime1 day ago

Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending