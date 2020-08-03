Connect with us

Weather

Chon Buri and Pattaya residents told to prepare for a week of rain and potential floods

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri and Pattaya residents told to prepare for a week of rain and potential floods | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Rain, and more rain. That’s the forecast for many parts of Thailand today. Already, over the past 24 hours, there has been torrential rain storms hitting parts of Phuket and Chiang Mai. Today the Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting a week of poor weather ahead in the Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok. There is an 80% chance of rain forecast for each day with temperatures notching 29 or 30C.

Heavy rain, high winds and flooding have affected large swathes of the country, especially the north. There has been heavy flooding in many Thai provinces over the weekend, partly as a result of the tropical storm Sinlaku. On Saturday night, poor weather and high waves caused the capsize of a car ferry near Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. 2 people have died with 3 remaining missing, presumed dead.

Sinlaku devolved into a tropical depression once it hit the north-central Vietnamese coast yesterday afternoon, but continues to bring strong winds and heavy rain across the country and is influencing the weather in the north of Thailand.

Northern Vietnam could expect heavy rainfall of up to 100mm a day until up to August 8, according to local forecasters. Sinlaku was the second tropical storm to appear in the South China Sea this year.

Back to Thailand, and Chon Buri residents are being told to prepare for potential sporadic heavy rain showers and isolated flooding today. The beaches will be dangerous today with high surf and high winds.

Weather in Pattaya for the rest of this week…

Chon Buri and Pattaya residents told to prepare for a week of rain and potential floods | News by The Thaiger

weather.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Crazed knife-wielding man arrested in Pattaya while threatening others

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Crazed knife-wielding man arrested in Pattaya while threatening others | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

An unnamed Thai man has been arrested on Pattaya’s Beach Road and charged with causing a public disturbance after wielding a large knife and attempting to cut his own throat while threatening bystanders. The man was shirtless and rambling incoherently, with drugs or alcohol suspected to be involved. The Pattaya News reports that the man stole the knife from a food vendor, before attempting to cut his own throat. He is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s. It’s understood it took nearly 12 police officers to subdue the man as he continued to self-harm, while threatening […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

A jet ski exploded yesterday at Chon Buri’s Bang Saen beach, near Bangkok. Rescue workers and firefighters arrived to find a blue/black jet ski on fire. They were able to put out the fire but vehicle was completely destroyed. Fortunately, 46 year owner Suthep Jarworrak suffered only minor injuries and some skin burns. The rescue team administered first aid before sending him to Burapha University Hospital. 42 year old Jakkrit Duangthip, the would-be rider, told reporters he normally used that specific jet ski. He came to the beach as usual but the jet ski wouldn’t start. After trying at least […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Police in the eastern Sa Kaeo province, along the Cambodian border, say a 61 year old man and his 44 year old wife are dead after what they’re calling a murder/suicide. The incident in the Ban Mai Nong Sai subdistrict was reported at around 6am yesterday. Authorities arrived at the scene to find 44 year old Nuengthai Klomkraok dead in front of her home with a knife in her neck. She had been killed in front of a vehicle in the middle of the road. Her husband, 62 year old Somsong Phiket, was identified by witnesses as the culprit. Nuengthai’s […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending