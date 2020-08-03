Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Syed Ahmad on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

As the Tourism Authority of Thailand considers how the country might safely re-open its borders, the Bangkok Post reports that there are tentative plans afoot to kick off the project with Phuket, possibly in October. The director-general of the Department of Health, Panpimon Wipulakorn, says Phuket’s position as a self-contained island means it would be easier to control any potential Covid-19 outbreak following re-opening.

During the peak of the initial wave of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, Phuket had the highest rate of infections in the country, per capita, mostly concentrated in the Patong and Bang Tao areas.

Meanwhile, TAT spokeswoman Thapanee Kiatphaibool says if Thailand does not open to foreign tourists during the last quarter of the year, the number of international visitors will plummet to less than 7 million for this year.

Most of those numbers were from the first 3 months of this year. During the first half of 2020, that number was 6.69 million, down 66% compared to last year. There has been some minor relief provided by domestic tourists, particularly in the recent holiday long weekend, but the effects of the pandemic are still very much evident in the travel and tourism industry. The TAT forecasts this year’s revenue to be down to 1.23 trillion baht, nearly half of last year.

The government recently announced phase 6 in the gradual re-opening of the Thai borders. This grants entry to the Kingdom to additional categories of foreigners, including film crew, medical tourists, and Thailand Elite Visa holders. This has led to an increase in the need for Alternative State Quarantine facilities, with several hotels in Bangkok and Phuket putting themselves forward for consideration. The TAT says those entering the country on flights to Phuket will be taken directly to an ASQ facility, adding that foreign travellers could be allowed in from October.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 3, 2020 at 11:44 am

    They really think foreigners are so eager to come to Thailand that they will pay well over the odds for a flight now, and go straight into quarantine as soon as they arrive.
    Stupid people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Philippines

Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Michael Buillerey on Unsplash

Manila and the surrounding Philippine provinces are heading back into lockdown from tomorrow, for a period of at least 2 weeks. The decision comes as the Philippines’ capital recorded a significant spike of over 100,000 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. Thai PBS World reports that the country’s President, Rodrigo Duterte, is imposing the lock-down on Manila and the adjacent provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan, until August 18. It’s expected that some public transport services will be shut down, along with many businesses in the capital, as tight restrictions on movement are imposed. The country’s medical workers have […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

City of Melbourne wakes to first day of 6 week lockdown and curfew

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

City of Melbourne wakes to first day of 6 week lockdown and curfew | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police have been given additional powers to enforce the lockdown - ABC News/Daniel Fermer

Australia’s southern state of Victoria is now under a state of emergency and a state of disaster. The state government have given police greater powers to help enforce the latest restrictions in a draconian bid to reduce the community transmission of Covid-19. The capital of Melbourne is now in a 6 week lockdown to tackle the latest spike in virus cases. It’s being called Stage 4 restrictions in the city of 4.9 million people. Melburnians this morning woke up after their first night under a “coronavirus curfew”. The Victorian Government is also preparing to shut down some businesses and force […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 5 new cases of the virus in state quarantine, all Thais returning from abroad. The new cases bring the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,317 since the outbreak began. There hasn’t been a community infection of Covid-19 for over 2 months. 7 people were discharged from hospital today bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,142, and leaving the recovery rate steady at around 95%. 117 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 58. Globally the virus has infected more than 18 million people, and the death toll as […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending