UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing. | The Thaiger

3 people are still missing in the aftermath of the capsizing of a Koh Samui car ferry, the Raja 4. The incident happened last night, about 2 nautical miles short of Don Sak pier in Surat Thani, on its way back from Koh Samui. It was transporting garbage from the island and had trucks, crew, drivers and a company salesperson on board.

A total of 16 people were on the boat. This incident happed around 10 pm last night in the midst of a nasty storm that whipped up 2-3 metre waves in the section of the Gulf of Thailand. 2 men were rescued earlier today washed up on a nearby island. They were reportedly wearing life jackets. They were both in good condition and had been taken care of by island locals. They were found around 3pm.

2 men were found dead. 1 was the skipper of the ferry and found about 2 kilometres from the scene of the capsize on Koh Mod Dang without a life jacket. The other dead man was identified as a sales representative of the Raja Ferry company and found on Koh Taen. The two bodies were recovered this afternoon after being spotted by helicopters that joined the search last night from the local Army and Navy.

3 people remain missing. The conditions continue to be rough with the annual monsoon being strengthened by a weather system currently passing over Vietnam.