Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms | The Thaiger

Weather
Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms
Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting “isolated heavy rains for the Eastern part of Thailand” in the forecast period, including Chon Buri.
“The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand cause less rain in the North, the Northeast and the Central. The easterly wind and the southeasterly wind prevail over the Northeast, the East and the South because isolated heavy rain in the areas. People in the East and the South should beware of severe condition.”
Chon Buri is forecast to receive at least some isolated heavy rain over the next few days. Pattaya and surrounding areas had heavy local rains early last week that caused local flooding, inundating some major roads, and vehicles.
Today Pattaya is forecasting an 80% chance of rain with local thunderstorms. The rain is also forecast to ease off as the week progresses.
Looking over the next few days nationally, the TMD says…
“During July 12 – 14, the moderates southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the easterly winds and the southeasterly winds prevails over the Northeastern part. More rain is likely in Thailand and isolated heavy rain in the East, and the South. During July 15 – 18, the southwest monsoon prevail across the Andaman Sea and Thailand will weakening. Less rain is likely over Thailand.”
Heavy rain and local thunderstorms are also forecast in parts of southern Thailand in the next 24-48 hours. This is the forecast for Phuket for today and tomorrow…
SOURCES: Thailand Meteorological Department | weather.com
Central Thailand
Ratchaburi explosion injures 4
4 people are injured in the western border province of Ratchaburi, 1 seriously, after an explosion caused by a gas leak at a food shop in the central city district this morning. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a 3 storey commercial building opposite Boromrajonani College of Nursing, according to police, who were notified at around 6:30am. Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the damage. The force of the blast caused extensive damage to the ground floor that housed the shop, and to the upper floors where bedrooms were located. Windows and walls were blown completely out, […]
Crime
Combined force arrests 107 illegal Cambodian migrants within a day
Immigration officials in Sa Kaeo province, together with border police and the Thai military, have arrested 107 illegal immigrants since yesterday. Sa Kaeo lies about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok at the Cambodian border. The commander of the Burapha Armed Forces (Tigers of the East) – the nickname of the military clique attached to the 2nd Infantry Division, the Queen’s Guard – ordered military personnel along the border to be on high alert for Cambodians attempting to cross the border without authorisation. Thai authorities and doctors are deeply concerned about Covid-19 potentially being brought across porous land borders into the […]
Crime
Man high on yaba tries to stab family after not sleeping for 6 days
A man high on what Thai people call yaba (a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) reportedly tried to stab his wife and child after getting no sleep for 6 nights. The incident occurred in the eastern province of Chon Buri with the man saying his drug-induced hallucinations were convincing him someone was trying to kill him. Thai Residents reports that his wife, a 20 year old woman named only as Siriluk, says that her husband, 32 year old Vichai, tried to stab her in the neck. She managed to escape with just a small cut, before grabbing […]
