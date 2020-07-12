Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting “isolated heavy rains for the Eastern part of Thailand” in the forecast period, including Chon Buri.

“The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand cause less rain in the North, the Northeast and the Central. The easterly wind and the southeasterly wind prevail over the Northeast, the East and the South because isolated heavy rain in the areas. People in the East and the South should beware of severe condition.”

Chon Buri is forecast to receive at least some isolated heavy rain over the next few days. Pattaya and surrounding areas had heavy local rains early last week that caused local flooding, inundating some major roads, and vehicles.

Today Pattaya is forecasting an 80% chance of rain with local thunderstorms. The rain is also forecast to ease off as the week progresses.

Looking over the next few days nationally, the TMD says…

“During July 12 – 14, the moderates southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the easterly winds and the southeasterly winds prevails over the Northeastern part. More rain is likely in Thailand and isolated heavy rain in the East, and the South. During July 15 – 18, the southwest monsoon prevail across the Andaman Sea and Thailand will weakening. Less rain is likely over Thailand.”

Heavy rain and local thunderstorms are also forecast in parts of southern Thailand in the next 24-48 hours. This is the forecast for Phuket for today and tomorrow…

SOURCES: Thailand Meteorological Department | weather.com