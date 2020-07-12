Connect with us

Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: YouTube
The popular resort island of Koh Lan, about 8 kilometres off the Pattaya coast in the Gulf of Thailand, will become “Neo Koh Lan”, as Pattaya is being upgraded as a tourism and investment hub under the Thai government’s poster economic project, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme. Pattaya’s mayor says the island, along with Koh Sichang (north of Koh Lan) in Chon Buri and Koh Samet in Rayong, will be promoted as destinations for “quality tourism” under the Neo Koh Lan plan.

“Neo Koh Lan plan will be modelled on the Neo Pattaya plan, which focuses on 5 key areas… the economy, social development, culture, tourism and management of environment and natural resources.”

“Even though Koh Lan is part of Pattaya City, it has the potential to be developed. It welcomes up to 7 million tourists each year and generates large amounts of income for the country. We are pushing it as part of the EEC’s tourism development plan.”

The mayor was speaking during a visit to Koh Lan to inspect its infrastructure, facilities, environmental management and the livelihoods of the locals. He also gathered opinions about the Neo Koh Lan plan.

He says that to prepare the island for development, its main pier, which serves both cargo and passenger ships, will be redesigned and upgraded, with a budget of 2 million baht.

He also says the city has been working to improve the island’s fresh water management to alleviate water shortages, and upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

Commenting about the island’s chronic waste problem, the mayor says garbage management will be tackled in earnest now that the Interior Ministry has approved construction of 2 incinerator facilities, with a combined capacity to dispose of 60 tonnes of waste per day.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Vincent Vermeulen

    July 12, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    And who’s going to pay for all your wonderful plans??? Investment hub ???
    I know lots foreigners who invest a lot in Thailand and get shit from the government here. Only thing we get is a one way ticket out with comments that it’s time to clear out the country. Gfy

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 12, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Oh that’s me out then because I am not a quality tourist, or does quality tourist mean in Thai speak, as a tourist that will pay a B170 for a small beer.
    And pay a B1500 for a plate of squid.
    If so, I am not a quality tourist.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    gosport

    July 12, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    It is the time to travel to inner cities. Islands are out of reach in terms of anything.

    Reply

Trending