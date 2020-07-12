Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists

The popular resort island of Koh Lan, about 8 kilometres off the Pattaya coast in the Gulf of Thailand, will become “Neo Koh Lan”, as Pattaya is being upgraded as a tourism and investment hub under the Thai government’s poster economic project, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme. Pattaya’s mayor says the island, along with Koh Sichang (north of Koh Lan) in Chon Buri and Koh Samet in Rayong, will be promoted as destinations for “quality tourism” under the Neo Koh Lan plan.

“Neo Koh Lan plan will be modelled on the Neo Pattaya plan, which focuses on 5 key areas… the economy, social development, culture, tourism and management of environment and natural resources.”

“Even though Koh Lan is part of Pattaya City, it has the potential to be developed. It welcomes up to 7 million tourists each year and generates large amounts of income for the country. We are pushing it as part of the EEC’s tourism development plan.”

The mayor was speaking during a visit to Koh Lan to inspect its infrastructure, facilities, environmental management and the livelihoods of the locals. He also gathered opinions about the Neo Koh Lan plan.

He says that to prepare the island for development, its main pier, which serves both cargo and passenger ships, will be redesigned and upgraded, with a budget of 2 million baht.

He also says the city has been working to improve the island’s fresh water management to alleviate water shortages, and upgrade its wastewater treatment system.

Commenting about the island’s chronic waste problem, the mayor says garbage management will be tackled in earnest now that the Interior Ministry has approved construction of 2 incinerator facilities, with a combined capacity to dispose of 60 tonnes of waste per day.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post