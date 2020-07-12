Economy
Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists
The popular resort island of Koh Lan, about 8 kilometres off the Pattaya coast in the Gulf of Thailand, will become “Neo Koh Lan”, as Pattaya is being upgraded as a tourism and investment hub under the Thai government’s poster economic project, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme. Pattaya’s mayor says the island, along with Koh Sichang (north of Koh Lan) in Chon Buri and Koh Samet in Rayong, will be promoted as destinations for “quality tourism” under the Neo Koh Lan plan.
“Neo Koh Lan plan will be modelled on the Neo Pattaya plan, which focuses on 5 key areas… the economy, social development, culture, tourism and management of environment and natural resources.”
“Even though Koh Lan is part of Pattaya City, it has the potential to be developed. It welcomes up to 7 million tourists each year and generates large amounts of income for the country. We are pushing it as part of the EEC’s tourism development plan.”
The mayor was speaking during a visit to Koh Lan to inspect its infrastructure, facilities, environmental management and the livelihoods of the locals. He also gathered opinions about the Neo Koh Lan plan.
He says that to prepare the island for development, its main pier, which serves both cargo and passenger ships, will be redesigned and upgraded, with a budget of 2 million baht.
He also says the city has been working to improve the island’s fresh water management to alleviate water shortages, and upgrade its wastewater treatment system.
Commenting about the island’s chronic waste problem, the mayor says garbage management will be tackled in earnest now that the Interior Ministry has approved construction of 2 incinerator facilities, with a combined capacity to dispose of 60 tonnes of waste per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country. A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand now says the proposed “travel bubble” scheme, which could have allowed limited numbers of tourist arrivals from designated “low risk” countries, may have to be “postponed indefinitely”, after its 3 target partners – China, Japan and South Korea – experienced new outbreaks of Covid-19. On Tuesday, the CAAT’s director-general told reporters he expected Thailand to start exchanging tourists in August with countries that had controlled their coronavirus epidemics as Thailand has. But while negotiations have begun, new outbreaks in Beijing, Tokyo and outside Seoul now mean “we probably will have to postpone indefinitely.” He […]
Politics
Former PM Abhisit, Thanathorn promote welfare state in Thailand
A former PM of Thailand is criticising the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for what he called the “lack of improvement in people’s livelihoods” and the absence of a solid welfare system. Former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva made the comment during a seminar on socio-economic issues yesterday. The seminar was organised by We Fair, a group advocating turning Thailand into a welfare state. “The wealth gap is widening… and the government must improve its policies to address issues and improve the people’s quality of life. Policymakers should view a welfare state as a basic right, and not a form of assistance. […]
Vincent Vermeulen
July 12, 2020 at 2:11 pm
And who’s going to pay for all your wonderful plans??? Investment hub ???
I know lots foreigners who invest a lot in Thailand and get shit from the government here. Only thing we get is a one way ticket out with comments that it’s time to clear out the country. Gfy
Toby Andrews
July 12, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Oh that’s me out then because I am not a quality tourist, or does quality tourist mean in Thai speak, as a tourist that will pay a B170 for a small beer.
And pay a B1500 for a plate of squid.
If so, I am not a quality tourist.
gosport
July 12, 2020 at 4:03 pm
It is the time to travel to inner cities. Islands are out of reach in terms of anything.