Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Crime

Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri

Jack Burton

Published 

10 mins ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested 2 prolific motorbike thieves. Officers of Police Region 2 announced that 2 suspects, identified as 31 year old Eakkachai ‘Ton’ Jantamoon and 34 year old Manas ‘Dam’ Saeueang, were arrested at a room in Soi Sukhumwit 31.

Officers seized 8 vehicles in total. The pair have been charged with multiple counts of theft by night.

Authorities say many motorbikes have been stolen in the Nongprue and other nearby areas during the last month. Several victims of the thieves thanked police for recovering their vehicles.

The suspects reportedly confessed that they stole motorbikes and sold them on a LINE group. The motorbikes would then be sent to Wangnoi in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya before being transferred to buyers in neighbouring countries.

Police also report that the suspects were previously arrested for drug charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
Bangkok online booze peddlers busted, 2 million baht in untaxed alcohol seized
