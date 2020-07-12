Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Crime
Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested 2 prolific motorbike thieves. Officers of Police Region 2 announced that 2 suspects, identified as 31 year old Eakkachai ‘Ton’ Jantamoon and 34 year old Manas ‘Dam’ Saeueang, were arrested at a room in Soi Sukhumwit 31.
Officers seized 8 vehicles in total. The pair have been charged with multiple counts of theft by night.
Authorities say many motorbikes have been stolen in the Nongprue and other nearby areas during the last month. Several victims of the thieves thanked police for recovering their vehicles.
The suspects reportedly confessed that they stole motorbikes and sold them on a LINE group. The motorbikes would then be sent to Wangnoi in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya before being transferred to buyers in neighbouring countries.
Police also report that the suspects were previously arrested for drug charges.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
In an unexpected development to a story which has recently made headlines, police in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, now claim sex, rather than theft, was the likely motivation behind the cases of spiked water bottles of joggers at a public park. On Friday police announced progress in the investigation into cases at the park in the government complex, following reports in June of joggers being hospitalised after drinking water from their sports bottles. 9 men have now been questioned and detained by police over alleged sexual activities at Nonthaburi City Hall’s park. They were detained as part of an ongoing […]
Crime
Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
Officers of Thailand’s Police Region 2, covering the entire eastern region, displayed a huge cache of weapons seized so far in a crackdown this month. The news was released yesterday at a press briefing at the Region 2 headquarters in Chon Buri. From July 3-9, police of Region 2, comprising 8 provinces: Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trad, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Sa Kaeo, seized 334 firearms, 1,356 rounds of ammunition, 5 bombs, and arrested 291 suspects. A spokesman said they’re a mission to rid the region of crime and have been working continuously toward this goal, especially in […]
Crime
Bangkok online booze peddlers busted, 2 million baht in untaxed alcohol seized
Last week the country’s top alcohol regulator approved a draft law to ban online alcohol sales. Yesterday, synchronised raids on 2 Bangkok addresses resulted in 6 arrests and the seizure of of foreign liquor and wine valued at 2 million baht. The first raid was a house used as a distribution centre in Ram Intra Soi 61. 5 men and women aged between 24-42 were arrested, and 889 bottles of untaxed foreign liquor and 362 bottles of wine were seized. Meanwhile police served a search warrant on a shop in the Pradiphat area, where a 53 year old woman was arrested […]
