Bangkok tackles heavy rain in the lead up tonight’s peak hour | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok tackles heavy rain in the lead up tonight’s peak hour
PHOTOS: JS100 Radio
Bangkok has been hit by localised strong winds and heavy rain this afternoon, causing floods and traffic jams around the Chatuchak Weekend Market, Kasetsart, Ramkhamhaeng, Phaholyothin, Ladphrao, Prachacheun, Prachanukul and Ratchadapisek.
RT@porpoyz: หน้า MBK เป็นทะเลคลื่น~ดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชั่น #JS100 ได้ที่ >> goo.gl/hoc9w8
Posted by JS100 Radio on Friday, June 7, 2019
Jor Sor 100 traffic radio was also inundated with images of flooded roads and damage caused by the downpour. Some cars parked in the Rama 9 area were submerged up to the passenger seat level.
The busy Ladphrao junction was totally inundated. Lengthy traffic snarls are expected for the Friday night Bangkok rush hour, especially around Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Ratchaburi officials fumigate local villages following 14 Singaporeans contracting Chikungunya
14 Singaporean students and teachers, on a study tour in Ratchaburi, became ill from Chikungunya fever. They were on a study tour to a Thai village in the central province. All were treated and returned to Singapore by last Monday, according to the school principal Mary Seah.
Ratchaburi Health officials have since conducted fumigation operations in villages, schools and hospitals in the Thai central province, west of Bangkok.
Chikungunya fever is transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the Zika and Dengue viruses. Symptoms of Chikungunya are similar to those of Zika and Dengue, including fever and joint pain. Most victims recover fully, but joint pain may persist for weeks, or even years in some cases, after infection.
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingchaorenchai says Ratchaburi provincial health investigators found many mosquito breeding grounds with the number of striped mosquito larvae exceeding standard levels in communities, schools and hospitals.
Besides fumigation, he said that officials also distributed 20 sleeping nets and mosquito repellant cream to villagers and educated them on the need to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds.
There have been 3,592 Chikungunya cases reported in Thailand this year, but no fatalities. People aged from 25-34 are most affected and the disease is reported to be more serious in adults than in children.
Bangkok
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL
Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.
The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.
“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”
When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).
Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.
JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.
Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.
“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”
Bangkok
Sex toys, fake Viagra and e-cigarettes rounded up in Bangkok raid
SCREENSHOTS: TNA-MCOT
Sex toys, fake Viagra and Kamagra pills, e-cigarettes and vaping fluids have been rounded up in a raid by the Internal Security Operations Command in Nana markets last night. Officials report 20,000 items valued at more than 5 million baht were seized during the raid between Sois 3 and 17.
Officials also say they confiscated fake brand-name shirts being sold in the street markets. Seven people were arrested including four Thais and three undocumented migrants.
One of the people rounded up says he had already been arrested in a previous raid. But he said he still had plenty of stock remaining and just opened up a street stall in another spot. He noted that police and officials had often passed his shop in recent weeks without making any comment or taking action.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Ratchaburi officials fumigate local villages following 14 Singaporeans contracting Chikungunya
Bangkok tackles heavy rain in the lead up tonight’s peak hour
Final design for Phuket Light Rail wrapped up next week
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Phuket warned of flash flood and land slides – VIDEO
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
Sex toys, fake Viagra and e-cigarettes rounded up in Bangkok raid
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election3 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Election2 days ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Pattaya7 hours ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
-
Uncategorized3 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya3 days ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO