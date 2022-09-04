Connect with us

A work week of heavy rain coming up in Thailand

This coming week is probably a good time in Thailand to pack your umbrella before going to work every day, if you don’t already.

A work week of heavy rain is coming up in Thailand as the monsoon season pushes on. From Monday to Friday, September 5-9, the Thai Meteorological Department predicts more rains across most regions of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the north, northeast, central, east, and south regions. The department warns that severe conditions could cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will be 2-3 metres high, and over 3 metres high during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Andaman will be about 2 metres high, and over 2 metres during thundershowers. As always, the department warns all ships to be careful, and for small ships and boats to stay ashore.

Many parts of Thailand are bearing the brunt of monsoon season. On Friday, the area around Phuket International Airport was flooded. The floods damaged more than 40 cars and 20 motorbikes. Yesterday, General Prayut Chan-o-cha called in the Royal Thai Army for some backup to help the island province’s victims, and pump out flood water.

In Thailand, floods in 28 provinces killed three people and affected 14,657 households between August 15-23, according to a report by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Two deaths were reported from Petchabun in the central part of Thailand, while information on the third death wasn’t revealed.

SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Department

 



Trending