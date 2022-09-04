Trying the Wim Hof Method Workshop in Bangkok

Connect with us

Thailand is one of the most popular countries for medical tourism in the world. In fact, Thailand ranks 5th among 195 countries in the global health security index released in 2021. Before the lockdown, about 5 million international travelers entered the kingdom to get medical procedures done. That’s over 600 million USD entering the country from medical tourism alone.

And one area of Thailand’s medical tourism industry that is growing rapidly, is wellness tourism. What precisely is wellness tourism? It can be a variety of things, but generally speaking, it refers to health-related services that are not medical treatments and are frequently offered by individuals who are not necessarily medical professionals, like doctors or nurses. Travelers interested in wellness come to Thailand to improve their physical, mental, dietary, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

The term “wellness tourism” can refer to a wide range of activities, including Herbology, Fitness and mind-body, Thai traditional medicine, Spas, Meditation & Yoga, Beauty and anti-aging treatment, Alternative medicine etc.

Join Natty Warisa in this episode to find out about one of Thailand’s latest wellness workshops, the Wim Hof Method Workshop, which is a method that combines breathing exercises, cold therapy, and commitment. It’s a workshop that claims to give you all the tools you need to take control over your own body. Is it really good for you? Or is it just a hype? Let’s find out together in this episode.

