Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022

The long-stay tourist visa has been extended for another year. The Special Tourist Visa scheme, or STV, was launched last year to draw in travellers from overseas in an effort to revive the crippled tourism industry. The visa allows a 90 day stay and can be extended twice, allowing a stay in Thailand of up to 9 months.

The visa scheme was one of the government’s first attempts to draw in foreign visitors and boost the economy, which has been battered by the halt of international tourism. Some consider the effort to be a major failure, with a low number of visitors entering under the STV programme and many turned off by the idea of a 14-day quarantine at an approved hotel or facility.

Over the past year, only 5,609 people travelled to Thailand on the long-stay tourist visa, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry. While the visa and extensions allow a stay up to 270 days, a government spokesperson says the average stay for STV holders was around 90 days.

Many of the tourists who entered Thailand under the visa scheme came from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Croatia. After undergoing quarantine, most STV holders visited popular destinations in Bangkok, Surat Thani, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Rayong.

A government spokesperson announced that the Cabinet approved the extension of the STV for another year. The scheme, which was first approved last October and initially set to end tomorrow, will now end on September 30, 2022.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

